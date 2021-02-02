Netflix is giving a glimpse of Amy Poehler's new film Moxie.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama Tuesday featuring Poehler as Ms. Carter, a former riot grrrl who is now mom to a teenage daughter, Vivian (Hadley Robinson).

The preview shows Vivian (Robinson) find inspiration in her mom's past as a rebellious feminist. Fed up with sexism and the status quo at her school, Vivian publishes a zine, Moxie, that starts a school-wide revolution.

"MOXIE will make you want to fight back, speak up, and maybe even start a movement!" Netflix tweeted.

Moxie is based on the Jennifer Mathieu novel of the same name. The film is directed and produced by Poehler and co-stars Lauren Tsai, Josephine Langford, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Ike Barinholtz.

"Moxie kicks [expletive]. It's a sweet, funny and fierce exploration of how a few young women band together and start a movement," Poehler previously said.

Moxie premieres March 3 on Netflix.