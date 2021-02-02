'Moxie' trailer: High school girls start 'revolution' in Amy Poehler film
UPI News Service, 02/02/2021
Netflix is giving a glimpse of Amy Poehler's new film Moxie.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama Tuesday featuring Poehler as Ms. Carter, a former riot grrrl who is now mom to a teenage daughter, Vivian (Hadley Robinson).
The preview shows Vivian (Robinson) find inspiration in her mom's past as a rebellious feminist. Fed up with sexism and the status quo at her school, Vivian publishes a zine, Moxie, that starts a school-wide revolution.
"MOXIE will make you want to fight back, speak up, and maybe even start a movement!" Netflix tweeted.
Moxie is based on the Jennifer Mathieu novel of the same name. The film is directed and produced by Poehler and co-stars Lauren Tsai, Josephine Langford, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Ike Barinholtz.
"Moxie kicks [expletive]. It's a sweet, funny and fierce exploration of how a few young women band together and start a movement," Poehler previously said.
