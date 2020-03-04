"In a time of national divisiveness and heightened political awareness, the 19th edition of the festival presents a slate of inspiring, uplifting and impact driven films exploring issues ranging from politics, and activism to Latinx and LGBTQ+ representation, the environment and more. Showcasing diverse works from established storytellers along with exciting new voices in the industry, the films have the power to unite communities and bring about positive change," a press release said.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.