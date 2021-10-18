Mi¶tley Crue singer Vince Neil is recovering after injuring himself in a fall from the stage.

Mi¶tley Crue gave an update Sunday on Twitter after Neil, 60, broke "a few ribs" while performing Friday at Monsters on the Mountain music festival in Tennessee.

"Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night. Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in '22!!" the post reads.

Monsters on the Mountain host Eddie Trunk had said Friday that Neil "slipped and fell off the stage."

"Get well @thevinceneil! Vince slipped and fell off the stage tonight at Monsters on the Mountain here in Pigeon Forge. Vince had been moving & singing great before the accident. He's at hospital now getting care & X Rays," Trunk tweeted.

TMZ said Mi¶tley Crue was a few songs into its set when Neil stepped to the edge of the stage and suddenly tumbled onto the cement. There was reportedly a small gap between the speaker and the stage.

Mi¶tley Crue will launch a stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts in 2022. The tour was originally rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.