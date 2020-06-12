The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday its Academy Aperture 2025 program to further its equity and inclusion initiative. Earlier, the Academy appointed filmmaker Ava DuVernay to its board of governors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phase 1 of this initiative includes a new task force, in collaboration with the Producers Guild of America, to develop new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility. David Rubin and DeVon Franklin head up that task force, with a deadline of July 31 for new standards to go into effect for the 2022 Oscar competition (for films released in 2021).

The 94th Academy Awards, to air in 2022, will set the Best Picture Nominees to 10 possible films. Quarterly viewing through the Academy online screeners is intended to ensure a level playing field, allowing more potential nominees to be seen. The 93rd Oscars in 2021 will still have a fluctuating number of Best Picture nominees.

The Academy is implementing mandatory unconscious bias training for all of its governors. Training will also be open to all 9,000-plus Academy members on a voluntary basis. Also, a new limit of two, three-year governor terms will allow more frequent rotation of governors. After a two-year hiatus, a former governor could serve two more three-year terms up to a lifetime maximum of 12 years.

New term limits apply to current sitting board members and those newly elected. Governors serving a third term will be allowed to finish their term.

"Academy Dialogue: It Starts With Us" panels will be open to members and the public. The Academy hopes this new series will promote dialogue about race, ethnicity, history, opportunity and moviemaking. Whoopi Goldberg has agreed to host a panel on racist tropes and stereotypes in movies.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has committed to providing contextualization for historic films with racist content. They will work with the Inclusion Advisory Committee. This week, HBO Max added a note to its library title Gone with the Wind in response to an editorial by director Steve McQueen.

Aperture 2025 will also institute an Office of Representation, Inclusion and Equity led by Christine Simmons, the chief operating officer of the Academy, and managing director of member relations and awards Lorenza Munoz. The office is tasked with ensuring implementation and best practices of the initiatives.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Employee Resource Groups are also formed to address diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.