Chloe Grace Moretz is an expecting mother who is trying to survive amid a war with artificial intelligence in the new trailer for upcoming Hulu film, Mother/Android.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mortez portrays Georgia who is trying to make it to a safe location in Boston to give birth to her child with her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) in the clip released on Friday.

The couple must transverse the war-torn No Man's Land to reach Boston, a stronghold of the android uprising.

Georgia also recalls when the war started, as lifelike androids who served humans decided to fight back against humanity.

Mother/Android, from writer and director Mattson Tomlin, is coming to Hulu on Dec. 17. Raul Castillo also stars.