The video-game adaptation, Mortal Kombat, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $22.5 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Demon Slayer the Movie with $19.5 million, followed by Godzilla vs. Kong at No. 3 with $4.2 million, Nobody at No. 4 with $1.9 million and Raya and the Last Dragon at No. 5 with $1.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Unholy at No. 6 with $1.4 million, Tom and Jerry at No. 7 with $650,000, Together Together at No. 8 with $500,000, The Girl Who Believes in Miracles at No. 9 with $300,000 and The Courier at No. 10 with $260,000.