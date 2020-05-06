RoboCop joins the roster of Mortal Kombat 11 in a new trailer for an upcoming expansion for the fighting game titled Aftermath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aftermath will launch for Mortal Kombat 11 on May 26 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia.

The expansion, which will cost $40, adds a new cinematic story mode that takes place after the events of Mortal Kombat 11, three new characters which include RoboCop, and series veterans Fujin and Sheeva and new character skins.

New Fatalities, the return of Friendship finishing moves and new stages will also be added to the game for free on May 26.

The story mode involves the villainous Shang Tsung going back in time to retrieve Kronika's powerful crown before she does.

Actor Peter Weller is returning to voice RoboCop. Weller portrayed the character in 1987's RoboCop and 1990's RoboCop 2.