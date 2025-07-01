'Mormon Wives' stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck going 'Dancing with the Stars'
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/01/2025
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck have joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars' 34th season this fall.
Whitney and Jen -- who starred on Seasons 1 and 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and are currently filming a third season -- will be busting out some of their #MomTok moves in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom.
"Hey guys, it's Whitney and Jen from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives! We're so excited to be joining Dancing with the Stars this season! Catch #MomTok on the dance floor! We're... I'm coming for that mirror ball!" the two Mormon ladies said in a joint video message on Good Morning America.