07/01/2025



The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck have joined the cast of ' 34th season this fall.Whitney and Jen -- who starred on Seasons 1 and 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and are currently filming a third season -- will be busting out some of their #MomTok moves in the ballroom."Hey guys, it's Whitney and Jen from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives! We're so excited to be joining this season! Catch #MomTok on the dance floor! We're... I'm coming for that mirror ball!" the two Mormon ladies said in a joint video message on Good Morning America.The casting announcement was made during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special hosted by former The Bachelor star Nick Viall , which was released Tuesday, July 1 on Hulu."Because you women are so adored, they are going to be sending two of you to ," revealed Nick, who also previously competed on ' 24th season.Jen and Whitney jumped up and down and celebrated the good news."We're moving to L.A.!" Jen, pregnant with her third child, told Whitney, before adding, "I hope you know you're going down! Just kidding.""Bring it on," Whitney playfully clapped back."I'm going to bring it on. This is what they want!" Jen said, shaking her baby bump up and down. "This is what they want!"Nick also revealed during the reunion special how most of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast members had auditioned for while filming Season 3 of their reality series."I need to know, who wants it the most?!" Nick asked."I feel like me and Jen," Whitney responded with a laugh.Nick went on to ask, "Who do we think deserves it the most?"Original #MomTok star Taylor Frankie Paul blurted out Jen's name because "it's her life dream, since she was little.""Yeah, it is," Jen confirmed.Taylor also acknowledged that Whitney is "an actual dancer" who danced her "whole life."Whitney and Jen join two previously-announced cast members for Season 34 : Robert Irwin, a wildlife conservationist, and social media influencer Alix Earle.Robert's sister Bindi Irwin had won ' 21st season with former pro partner Derek Hough , who now serves as a judge on the reality dancing competition series.When returns, Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as host and Julianne Hough will reprise her role as co-host.Season 34 of will air this fall on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC. The new season will also be available for streaming the next day on Hulu and Disney+.An official premiere date and the rest of the cast -- including the lineup of professional partners -- will be announced at a later date.The cast could possibly include The Bachelor's Season 29 star Grant Ellis , who revealed in a June Instagram Live video that he's "in talks" to compete on the show.Grant had already expressed interest in trading in roses for dancing shoes back in February, when he boasted about his "pretty good hip movement" during an interview with The New York Post.The Bachelor's Season 28 star Joey Graziadei won ' 33rd season with his professional partner Jenna Johnson during the November 2024 finale.