The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck have joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars' 34th season this fall.

Whitney and Jen -- who starred on Seasons 1 and 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and are currently filming a third season -- will be busting out some of their #MomTok moves in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom.

"Hey guys, it's Whitney and Jen from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives! We're so excited to be joining Dancing with the Stars this season! Catch #MomTok on the dance floor! We're... I'm coming for that mirror ball!" the two Mormon ladies said in a joint video message on Good Morning America.

The casting announcement was made during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special hosted by former The Bachelor star Nick Viall, which was released Tuesday, July 1 on Hulu.

"Because you women are so adored, they are going to be sending two of you to Dancing with the Stars," revealed Nick, who also previously competed on Dancing with the Stars' 24th season.

Jen and Whitney jumped up and down and celebrated the good news.

"We're moving to L.A.!" Jen, pregnant with her third child, told Whitney, before adding, "I hope you know you're going down! Just kidding."

"Bring it on," Whitney playfully clapped back.

"I'm going to bring it on. This is what they want!" Jen said, shaking her baby bump up and down. "This is what they want!"

Nick also revealed during the reunion special how most of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast members had auditioned for Dancing with the Stars while filming Season 3 of their reality series.

"I need to know, who wants it the most?!" Nick asked.

"I feel like me and Jen," Whitney responded with a laugh.
Nick went on to ask, "Who do we think deserves it the most?"

Original #MomTok star Taylor Frankie Paul blurted out Jen's name because "it's her life dream, since she was little."

"Yeah, it is," Jen confirmed.

Taylor also acknowledged that Whitney is "an actual dancer" who danced her "whole life."

Whitney and Jen join two previously-announced Dancing with the Stars cast members for Season 34: Robert Irwin, a wildlife conservationist, and social media influencer Alix Earle.

Robert's sister Bindi Irwin had won Dancing with the Stars' 21st season with former pro partner Derek Hough, who now serves as a judge on the reality dancing competition series.

When Dancing with the Stars returns, Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as host and Julianne Hough will reprise her role as co-host.

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars will air this fall on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC. The new season will also be available for streaming the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

An official premiere date and the rest of the Dancing with the Stars cast -- including the lineup of professional partners -- will be announced at a later date.

The Dancing with the Stars cast could possibly include The Bachelor's Season 29 star Grant Ellis, who revealed in a June Instagram Live video that he's "in talks" to compete on the show.

Grant had already expressed interest in trading in roses for dancing shoes back in February, when he boasted about his "pretty good hip movement" during an interview with The New York Post.

The Bachelor's Season 28 star Joey Graziadei won Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season with his professional partner Jenna Johnson during the November 2024 finale.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

