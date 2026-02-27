HOME > The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Disney/Fred Hayes

'Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt shares where she and Jen Affleck stand now after feud rumors

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/27/2026



star Whitney Leavitt has addressed Jen Affleck feud rumors that followed their competitive stint on Dancing with the Stars.



ADVERTISEMENT While Whitney refused to say that she hates any of her fellow stars, she all but confirmed her relationship with Jen is strained during a recent episode of comedian Ziwe Fumudoh's YouTube show You'd Be an Iconic Guest.



Whitney opted to rank her #MomTok group of friends from the women she's closest to down to those she's least close to.



"Most closest to is [Demi Engemann], I'd say," Whitney began, before listing Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, and Taylor Frankie Paul.



After a brief pause, Whitney listed Miranda McWhorter and Jessi Ngatikaura, before finally naming Jen Affleck last.



"Jen you hate the most," Ziwe quipped, to which Whitney countered, "Not hate, just not as close to."



"It is because she was sort of salty about being kicked off of Dancing with the Stars before you?" Ziwe probed.



"There's a lot of story there that we're still trying to uncover currently," Whitney replied.



Whitney and Jen both competed on Dancing with the Stars' 34th season late last year.



While Whitney made it to the semi-finals -- which was one episode shy of the show's November finale -- with pro partner



When asked to verify that she likes Demi the most, Whitney clarified, "I'm the closest with Demi."



Whitney previously



"Jen said, 'The minute there's an opportunity, you say you've always wanted it,' and implied that you only wanted to audition for Dancing with the Stars because she did. What is your response to that?" Alex asked Whitney.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I only auditioned because she did? Oh, umm, that's wild," Whitney replied with a laugh.



"I've always wanted to be a part of this show," the mom of three insisted.



She elaborated, "I think everybody can have the same dream and everyone can have the same goal, and we just happened to have the same dream and the same goal. I'm just so happy that we both got to do that."



Rumors of a feud sparked after Jen got eliminated from Dancing with the Stars during the show's October 28 episode.



When Jen learned her fate in the competition, Whitney appeared to smirk before covering her mouth.



"I thought I was getting eliminated every Tuesday. Every single Tuesday, I was, like, mentally preparing myself," Whitney claimed late last year.



"So in that moment, I felt two emotions. One was, 'Oh my god, they didn't call my name. But now, oh my god, my friend's going home.' [There were] two emotions... It was relief, but then it was, 'Oh no, someone is going home and now leaving this experience.'"



Whitney claimed she didn't even remember smiling during Jen's Dancing with the Stars departure.



ADVERTISEMENT



"No, there is never excitement when anybody get eliminated, but there is definitely relief. When they don't call your name in that moment, [you take a breath]."



In late October, Jen raised eyebrows when she had openly expressed support for Dancing with the Stars competitors



"Honestly, I've said since Day 1, 'I'm on the show and I'm voting for Robert.' He just has an amazing story. I would be rooting for a former MomTok person, but we won't get into it," Jen said.



(The wives who star on are also known for starting the viral #MomTok sensation on TikTok.)



Jen pointed out at the time, however, that fans would "have to wait" for new footage to find out why the ladies -- who had briefly left the #MomTok social media group after Season 1 -- were at odds.



Whitney addressed Jen's biting remark by saying they both understood what it's like to be in the public eye.



"Jen understands... being in the reality space, getting the hate -- she's experienced it," Whitney said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.



"So it sucked. It didn't feel great that she fed into that, that she decided to go on a live and say, 'Yeah, I'm not going to vote for her.' I mean, she could have just said who she was voting for. She didn't need to say who she wasn't voting for."



Whitney confirmed "there's definitely more story there" with Jen and their relationship was "not great" at that time.



"I don't really know if there is one right now," Whitney noted.



"There was a lot that happened while we were doing Dancing with the Stars. We were also filming Secret Lives during the time. So I know the audience is going to be able to see that story when [Season 4 of Secret Lives] comes out [in March 2026]."



Whitney teased how "feelings were hurt on both sides" with Jen "and there wasn't a mutual understanding."



ADVERTISEMENT



As shown on Season 3 of , there was already tension brewing between the women prior to their stint on Dancing with the Stars.



"I'm really conflicted with my relationship with Whitney because a couple of months ago, she really was the only person that was there for me during the lowest point of my life, but the minute I left MomTok, I never heard from her," Jen shared in a confessional, according to People.



"She became best friends with Demi, the one person who was bullying me during that time."



Whitney, however, didn't understand why Jen seemed so bothered.



"I definitely think Whitney is only here for herself and her own opportunities, and that our friendships within the group were actually never real or genuine to her," Jen said on the show.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS star Whitney Leavitt has addressed Jen Affleck feud rumors that followed their competitive stint on Dancing with the Stars.While Whitney refused to say that she hates any of her fellow stars, she all but confirmed her relationship with Jen is strained during a recent episode of comedian Ziwe Fumudoh's YouTube show You'd Be an Iconic Guest.Whitney opted to rank her #MomTok group of friends from the women she's closest to down to those she's least close to."Most closest to is [Demi Engemann], I'd say," Whitney began, before listing Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, and Taylor Frankie Paul.After a brief pause, Whitney listed Miranda McWhorter and Jessi Ngatikaura, before finally naming Jen Affleck last."Jen you hate the most," Ziwe quipped, to which Whitney countered, "Not hate, just not as close to.""It is because she was sort of salty about being kicked off of Dancing with the Stars before you?" Ziwe probed."There's a lot of story there that we're still trying to uncover currently," Whitney replied.Whitney and Jen both competed on Dancing with the Stars' 34th season late last year.While Whitney made it to the semi-finals -- which was one episode shy of the show's November finale -- with pro partner Mark Ballas , Jen and her pro partner Jan Ravnik got eliminated during Week 7 of the competition.When asked to verify that she likes Demi the most, Whitney clarified, "I'm the closest with Demi."Whitney previously addressed her rumored tensions with Jen during a late November episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast."Jen said, 'The minute there's an opportunity, you say you've always wanted it,' and implied that you only wanted to audition for Dancing with the Stars because she did. What is your response to that?" Alex asked Whitney."I only auditioned because she did? Oh, umm, that's wild," Whitney replied with a laugh."I've always wanted to be a part of this show," the mom of three insisted.She elaborated, "I think everybody can have the same dream and everyone can have the same goal, and we just happened to have the same dream and the same goal. I'm just so happy that we both got to do that."Rumors of a feud sparked after Jen got eliminated from Dancing with the Stars during the show's October 28 episode.When Jen learned her fate in the competition, Whitney appeared to smirk before covering her mouth."I thought I was getting eliminated every Tuesday. Every single Tuesday, I was, like, mentally preparing myself," Whitney claimed late last year."So in that moment, I felt two emotions. One was, 'Oh my god, they didn't call my name. But now, oh my god, my friend's going home.' [There were] two emotions... It was relief, but then it was, 'Oh no, someone is going home and now leaving this experience.'"Whitney claimed she didn't even remember smiling during Jen's Dancing with the Stars departure."But if anything, it was relief, like, 'They didn't call my name. I get to do this one more week,'" Whitney clarified, before adding how she felt no excitement whatsoever about Jen's ouster."No, there is never excitement when anybody get eliminated, but there is definitely relief. When they don't call your name in that moment, [you take a breath]."In late October, Jen raised eyebrows when she had openly expressed support for Dancing with the Stars competitors Andy Richter and Robert Irwin on TikTok -- but not Whitney."Honestly, I've said since Day 1, 'I'm on the show and I'm voting for Robert.' He just has an amazing story. I would be rooting for a former MomTok person, but we won't get into it," Jen said.(The wives who star on are also known for starting the viral #MomTok sensation on TikTok.)Jen pointed out at the time, however, that fans would "have to wait" for new footage to find out why the ladies -- who had briefly left the #MomTok social media group after Season 1 -- were at odds.Whitney addressed Jen's biting remark by saying they both understood what it's like to be in the public eye."Jen understands... being in the reality space, getting the hate -- she's experienced it," Whitney said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast."So it sucked. It didn't feel great that she fed into that, that she decided to go on a live and say, 'Yeah, I'm not going to vote for her.' I mean, she could have just said who she was voting for. She didn't need to say who she wasn't voting for."Whitney confirmed "there's definitely more story there" with Jen and their relationship was "not great" at that time."I don't really know if there is one right now," Whitney noted."There was a lot that happened while we were doing Dancing with the Stars. We were also filming Secret Lives during the time. So I know the audience is going to be able to see that story when [Season 4 of Secret Lives] comes out [in March 2026]."Whitney teased how "feelings were hurt on both sides" with Jen "and there wasn't a mutual understanding."But Whitney slammed her estranged friend by saying, "But I can tell you what I didn't do! I didn't go online and say, 'I'm not supporting you and I'm not rooting for you.' Yeah, it just sucked."As shown on Season 3 of , there was already tension brewing between the women prior to their stint on Dancing with the Stars."I'm really conflicted with my relationship with Whitney because a couple of months ago, she really was the only person that was there for me during the lowest point of my life, but the minute I left MomTok, I never heard from her," Jen shared in a confessional, according to People."She became best friends with Demi, the one person who was bullying me during that time."Whitney, however, didn't understand why Jen seemed so bothered."I definitely think Whitney is only here for herself and her own opportunities, and that our friendships within the group were actually never real or genuine to her," Jen said on the show. THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES MORE THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES NEWS << PRIOR STORY

'Survivor's Jenna Lewis-Dougherty blames pregame alliances for her 'Survivor 50' vote-off NEXT STORY >>

Ashley Hebert predicts Taylor Frankie Paul will have a rocky 'The Bachelorette' ending

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT









Page generated Sat Feb 28, 2026 14:02 pm in 0.47647595405579 seconds



