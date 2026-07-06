Taylor wrote over the footage, "Yes I [sought] help at a facility. I owe this to nobody but I like to share my life from my mouth."
She added, "I can't wait to share certain parts about this and how beneficial it can be. There is absolutely nothing wrong with noticing you need extra support and seeking it."
She told her followers in the video, "I'm not here to clear up any rumors because rumors are none of my business. I'm very open with my mental health. I like to be the first one to share, but it's okay that I'm not."
Taylor continued, "I knew that I was in a spot to take a step back and be like, 'Okay, we need a reset.' But facilities are not for just substance [abuse]. I just want you guys to know that. Rehabs are not only for that."
Taylor reiterated it was her "choice" to check on her mental health.
"Rehabs are there for a list of reasons of why people go into them. [My] No. 1 priority was just a reset for my mental health and to get away -- decompress, whether it's one day, whether it's seven, whether it's 30. I willingly did that," Taylor insisted.
Taylor also suggested it's inappropriate for people to gossip about "the timeline or reasons why someone went" to rehab.
"I think [that]'s cruel," Taylor noted.
"With that being said, it kind of bums me out that it's being weaponized against me, actually doing the right thing of noticing I needed extra help in whatever that might be."
Taylor said she ended up finding "a really good anti-depressant" that "has been working" for her and she'll share details about that later.
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"There is a very serious situation going on," she said, adding how "not everyone should have access" to someone's most private battles and mental health struggles.
In a subsequent post via Instagram Stories on July 5, Taylor posted a picture of a big bouquet of flowers.
"No coincidence that piles of flowers always end up on my doorstep on the hardest days," she wrote alongside the image. "That's God working through people. Thank you."
A source toldPeople in June that Taylor had checked into a rehab facility for a "voluntary" stay.
The source said the #MomTok creator decided to go to rehab "upon the recommendation of her doctor" and that she was "committed to getting better."
Another insider noted how the people in Taylor's community wanted her to get help.
Taylor's family and friends reportedly want to "see her get better" and are "just trying to protect the kids."
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On June 30, Taylor's ex-husband, Tate -- with whom she shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5 -- filed for a restraining order against The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star.
However, a judge declined to grant Tate the restraining order the next day, according to People.
Commissioner Kim Luhn wrote in her ruling obtained by People that "many of the concerns, like the children not doing well in school and expressing sadness, will require ongoing attention not remedied with an emergency order changing custody."
On Friday, July 2, Taylor reportedly admitted via Instagram Stories that she had "spent the day crying and fighting" for Indy and Ocean.
"They had returned yesterday after being withheld and they were expressing how excited they were to spend this year with me doing fireworks," she wrote.
"Their dad even told me we could EXTEND it to Monday so I relayed them the exciting news just for him to take it back? It was lies to them and gut was wrenching to witness them cry, confused and asking why..."
Taylor went on to claim that she had her kids "taken" from her for "doing the right thing," seemingly referring to her rehab stint.
"Why would I ever ask for help again?" she asked, alleging that she was "clean" aside from prescription medication and accusing her exes of being "controlling."
"This is abuse by proxy," she claimed.
She then accused one of her former partners of "coercive control... aka abuse" by writing, "He begged me to tell him what I went through... He lied, twisted it, and then teamed up with the person that did it to me."
Tate filed for the restraining order shortly after news broke that Dakota had called Utah police to find out if Taylor had violated the restraining order he had been granted against her. (Taylor was also granted a restraining order against Dakota).
In early June, Tate said his co-parenting relationship with Taylor had been "peaceful for the most part" up until "the last few months."
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Taylor's mother, Liann May, recently lamented of her daughter's troubles, "Both dads know damn right that Taylor's a GREAT mother! Trying to keep them away from her is only going to hurt my grandbabies! They LOVE their mommy more than anyone or anything in this world & they both know it!"
ABC announced its decision to cancel Taylor's The Bachelorette season on March 19, several days before it was scheduled to premiere, after a 2023 video leaked of Taylor verbally and physically attacking Dakota in front of her daughter.
After about two-and-a-half months of supervised parenting time, a Utah commissioner ruled on June 1 that Taylor could begin spending unsupervised time with Ever.
Dakota and Taylor's custody arrangement will be revisited at their next court date on July 8.
According to production sources, there is talk behind the scenes about The Bachelorette premiering its 22nd season in mid-July, although final plans have yet to be locked in, TMZ reported.
The sources said that when ABC axed Taylor's season in March, The Bachelorette editors continued cutting episodes.
"The hope is in July -- the July 8 date -- that she'll get custody back in some capacity and then, perhaps, that's when [ABC] will be like, 'Well, if she has custody of her kids, I guess we can air the show,'" The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti said during the June 17 episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
Earlier this month, Ashley predicted that if Taylor does, in fact, win -- or have a favorable ruling -- at her next court date with Dakota, she thinks The Bachelorette "is going to air on Hulu in August."
If Dakota wins custody of Ever, however, Ashley said she doesn't think The Bachelorette's 22nd season will air -- at least not any time soon.
Kaitlyn -- who competed against Ashley on The Bachelor 19 before starring on The Bachelorette's eleventh season in 2015 -- told "Page Six Radio" that her fingers are crossed she'll get to watch Taylor hand out roses.
While he didn't confirm whether Taylor's The Bachelorette season will ever air, Disney executive Rob Mills recently said that things will be taken "one day at a time" but he hopes viewers will eventually see the "wonderful" and "fantastic" season.
Although many fans are anxiously waiting for The Bachelorette to return, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise are definitely scheduled to air new seasons in 2027.