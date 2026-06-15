Taylor was also supposed to star on The Bachelorette's 22nd season -- which had been scheduled to premiere March 22 on ABC -- but the network announced its decision to cancel the season on March 19 after a video leaked of Taylor verbally and physically attacking Dakota in 2023 in front of her daughter.
Both Taylor and Dakota were granted their protective order in late April, and so they are required to stay 100 feet away from each other at all times. However, Taylor learned that month she won't face charges for any of the physical assault allegations against her.
In May, Taylor accused Dakota of having manipulated, threatened and publicly humiliated her both during and after their relationship, although she didn't identify him by name in her Instagram posts.
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As for whether Taylor's The Bachelorette season will ever air, ABC executive Rob Mills recently said in multiple interviews that everything will be taken "one day at a time" but he hopes viewers will eventually see the "wonderful" and "fantastic" season.
Taylor also shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul.