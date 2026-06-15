The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul has opened up about how her legal and custody battle with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen has left her scarred.

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"Tbh I've gone emotionally numb," Taylor, 32, wrote via Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 13, according to Us Weekly.

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Taylor was responding to a fan who admittedly felt "stuck" in the "exact situation."

The fan added, "I wish I could talk more on it!"

Taylor shared, "I don't know what to say anymore other than I'm right there with a lot of you. Wish I could be more helpful."

Taylor confessed that she's not sure "when the nervous system switched" and she "can't even cry lately" -- which is "very unlike" her.

"There is emotional overwhelm or numbness, both are coping mechanisms," the almost-Bachelorette concluded.

After Taylor and Dakota -- the father of her youngest son, Ever True, 2 -- both made domestic violence allegations against each other in February, the exes filed dueling protective orders.

In March, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives halted filming its fifth season amid Taylor's legal troubles.

Taylor was also supposed to star on The Bachelorette's 22nd season -- which had been scheduled to premiere March 22 on ABC -- but the network announced its decision to cancel the season on March 19 after a video leaked of Taylor verbally and physically attacking Dakota in 2023 in front of her daughter.

Both Taylor and Dakota were granted their protective order in late April, and so they are required to stay 100 feet away from each other at all times. However, Taylor learned that month she won't face charges for any of the physical assault allegations against her.

In May, Taylor accused Dakota of having manipulated, threatened and publicly humiliated her both during and after their relationship, although she didn't identify him by name in her Instagram posts.
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On June 1, Taylor received a favorable court ruling in her ongoing custody case with Dakota, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

After about two-and-a-half months of supervised parenting time, a Utah commissioner ruled that Taylor may now spend time with Ever without supervision.

The modified arrangement took effect immediately and will remain in place until at least the parties' next court hearing on July 8.

Cameras reportedly started rolling again on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in May.

As for whether Taylor's The Bachelorette season will ever air, ABC executive Rob Mills recently said in multiple interviews that everything will be taken "one day at a time" but he hopes viewers will eventually see the "wonderful" and "fantastic" season.

Taylor also shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul.

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Click here to read all the spoilers for Taylor Frankie Paul's The Bachelorette season and find out her winner and how her journey ended.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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