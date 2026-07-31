Tate recently filed a request for a temporary custody arrangement that would have allowed the Mormon Wives star to have approximately 35 percent parenting time with the former couple's two children, daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 6, according to TMZ.
The website reported that Tate's proposed schedule was designed to align with the time Taylor would have had with her two-year-old son, Ever True, whom she welcomed with Dakota, 33, in 2024.
Meanwhile, Page Sixreported that Dakota had also offered Taylor a revised custody agreement that would have granted her visitation with Ever approximately 40 percent of the time.
Taylor, 32, reportedly turned down Dakota's proposal after months of fighting over custody of Ever.
Taylor admitted she was sitting in her anger and "crying" via Instagram Stories on Thursday.
"Some wins along with more trial. This process takes patience, but damn it's painful too," she said, before thanking her therapist for not giving up on her.
"I cried, argued, vented, did the opposite and still [he] never gave up on me. Appreciate you caring and being a part of the team that's helped carry me."
Taylor told her fans on social media earlier this month that she'll always be an "open book" with them.
"I will give you the ugly and the pretty. If you know me, I don't claim to be this 'mother of the year.' I have my faults. I also have a right to stick up for myself, give context of my life... I will admit I am a lot of things," Taylor said at the time.
"I can confidently say that if you were to put my kids on a [witness] stand, they are choosing Mom and Mom's house every time, I say that with full confidence because I love my children. They know that I love them."
But Utah's Division of Child and Family Services filed a petition earlier this month asking a juvenile court to determine that Taylor's three kids meet Utah's legal definition of "abused, neglected, or dependent" children, TMZ reported.
The agency also requested that the court place the children under protective supervision and appoint a guardian ad litem to represent their interests.
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The petition was filed by the Utah Attorney General's Office on behalf of DCFS, and they also requested an expedited hearing.
Taylor's attorney previously told the website that this is "a common step for families engaged in highly contentious, complex custody matters."
"Taylor is not deterred by this transition; she welcomes the added structure and oversight it provides and looks forward to continuing her progress toward normalizing custody and becoming the healthiest version of herself," her lawyer added.
"Taylor remains fully committed to doing whatever is necessary to reach that goal and will not be swayed from it. Taylor appreciates the professionalism of DCFS and its representatives."
In the filing obtained by People, DCFS representatives paid Taylor a home visit and discovered concerning behaviors -- including an incident in which Taylor "stormed out" of her house after "looking up messages on social media."
"The mother left DCFS alone in her residence, and DCFS had to lock up her home after she stormed out," the filing read, adding how there's been a "lack of progress in the child and family plan" since Taylor and Dakota's case was opened in April.
"The mother stated that she is being treated unfairly because of her 'status.' Furthermore, when DCFS suggested the families first program intervention, the mother became escalated and dysregulated. Ocean, who was in another room of the home coloring, heard his mother crying and told her, to 'take deep breaths' and that 'everything was going to be okay,'" the document stated.
Taylor's therapist also reportedly told DCFS that Taylor was not investing enough in her treatment.
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Taylor had allegedly "expressed frustration" when the therapist asked her to take their sessions more "seriously" because she was "busy with work."
Taylor had told Utah DCFS just a few weeks ago that she wanted a different therapist because she didn't feel sufficiently supported.
Taylor and Dakota had filed domestic violence allegations against one another in February, and they both proceeded to file for protective orders in March. (The orders were mutually granted for three years at the former couple's April 30 court appearance).
"The mother was unwilling to take accountability for her role in the domestic violence incident and continued to blame Mr. Mortensen for his role in the incident," the filing read.
"The mother did not see how any of the concerns are impacting her children and was focused solely on how things are impacting her."
A source close to Taylor told the magazine that "the other side" was leaking private information about her kids, acting "in their own interest, not the children's."
Taylor recently had a brief rehab stint after Tate had filed for a temporary restraining order against her in late June. However, a judge rejected Tate's request.
ABC announced its decision to cancel Taylor's The Bachelorette season on March 19, several days before it was scheduled to premiere, after a 2023 video leaked of Taylor verbally and physically attacking Dakota in front of her daughter.