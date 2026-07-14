Taylor, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 12 and posted a selfie, reflecting on her recent struggles with her friends, her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, and her ex-husband Tate Paul.
"Took my usual drive and cried for hours. I let myself feel all the feelings," Taylor captioned the image.
"It's time to stop letting ego, anger, and fear run the show. I'm in a lot of pain acting in defense with the amount of trials happening at once. I had to get recentered to allow the pain in. Iâ€™ll be the first to admit my wrong doing's in the MomTok mess."
Taylor added, in part, "We're at each other's throats and I'm removing myself from responding to any of it moving forward."
On July 7, Whitney Leavitt and other Mormon Wives stars publicly voiced their frustrations about Taylor's new "creator of MomTok + SLOMW" Instagram bio, prompting Taylor to upload a video boasting about the opportunities she's been presented and belittling her co-stars achievements.
Taylor, for example, bragged that she was approached to be on Dancing with the Stars when both Whitney and Jen Affleck had competed on the reality dancing competition's latest season.
Mikayla Matthews wrote on social media in response, "For someone who's so big on 'defending yourself' and 'not being silenced,' it's pretty hypocritical to simultaneously use your massive platform to pressure and intimidate the people around you into staying quiet about their experiences."
And on July 8, Whitney also posted a video of herself dancing alongside fellow SLOMW cast members Miranda Hope, Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Jen Affleck, Mayci Neeley and Mikayla during a Season 5 filming break.
Whitney wrote of her reunion with her SLOMW co-stars last week, "We're surviving," and Taylor noticeably snapped in the comments, "Looks to me like you're thriving. I'll show you surviving..."
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But Jessi -- who faced backlash from fans for giving Taylor a hard time when she was already battling Dakota in court to spend more time with their son, Ever True, 2 -- insisted that the playful video was not intended to be a jab at Taylor.
Taylor, in turn, claimed in her July 12 Instagram post that she's "never discredited" her fellow Mormon Wives stars.
"I've always supported all of them in their success," Taylor continued.
"I've had their backs in times of need. I became defensive and let my ego take over when I heard... what I heard. I never felt so betrayed and abandoned by so many people I would have stood by no matter how exhausted. Not to mention others that came out of left field adding to it."
But Taylor acknowledged that they "all have their reasons and every right to draw boundaries and speak their minds too, without being bullied" in return.
"None of us deserve that. No matter what happened it doesn't justify MY responses to all of it. Thats on me. I can only control me. I recognize I'm not myself and that hurts to admit," Taylor confessed.
"There has been damage done to brain and it's my responsibility to retrain and rewire it. And we're working on it. I know who I am and this is not it."
Although Tate was not granted the order, it indicated he and Taylor were struggling to co-parent their two kids: daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 6.
"Not to completely shift but I miss my babies so much I can't even walk down the hall to their rooms, it's so painful," Taylor lamented in her post.
"My heart is broken, I feel at war, I'm afraid of who I can trust and just wanted to share reality of how I feel. I don't want to feel animosity I want to feel abundance."
Taylor took accountability for her actions after Mikayla ranted on her Instagram Stories about how her friends were "hurting" and "unfairly bashed," according toPeople.
"It's honestly crazy that we're even arguing about who created what or who's more relevant. This show was pitched to us, by the way (me, Mayci, Whitney, and Taylor, about stay-at-home moms providing for their families and, of course, 'MomTok.'"
Mikayla said that MomTok was started by Taylor, Miranda and Camille Munday, who is no longer part of the show.
"Of course the talks of a show came from the Mormon moms swinging drama being exposed online by Taylor (who wouldn't want to pick that s--- up and watch it!?), and of course we've gotten incredible opportunities since, but every single girl had to interview and was cast because of the value and vulnerability THEY brought to make this show what it is today," Mikayla argued.
Mikayla pointed out that if Hulu wanted a show about "one person or the swinging drama," they would've done that.
"Throwing around the word 'bully,' but failing to acknowledge there has to be that power imbalance. Constantly threatening to 'f*ck someone up' or ruin their life publicly and using your much bigger platform to send hate to them for the sole reason of taking back that power,â€ she continued.
"Constantly reposting things and repeatedly pushing the narrative of, 'I'm the reason you have this, you only got it cause I turned it down, I'm a star and you're not as interesting. Don't forget it,' seems like weaponizing and manipulating your following to keep yourself in that power position to intimidate the people around you over and over."