Taylor -- a 31-year-old divorced mom of three kids with two different "baby daddies," as Taylor has put it -- already filmed The Bachelorette's 22nd season, and the show is set to premiere Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Given Taylor already went through two highly-publicized breakups with ex-husband Tate Paul and ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, herThe Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star Mayci Neeley is apparently worried.
"I don't think she's ready," Mayci Neeley toldPeople when asked about Taylor searching for love again on television.
Mayci said she thinks Taylor "had a great experience," but she noted, "I can't really speak on it -- I wasn't there."
Jessi Ngatikaura said that before Taylor had left to film The Bachelorette late last year, the #MomTok group joked that the experience would be "like a Dakota rehab."
After Taylor and Tate divorced in May 2022 following Taylor's soft-swinging scandal, she dated Dakota for more than two years and the pair welcomed son, Ever True, together in March 2024.
ABC had announced Taylor as The Bachelorette's Season 22 star in September 2025, before viewers were able to watch her relationship with Dakota implode and come to an end on Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
Taylor and Dakota appeared to split in late 2024, although Taylor didn't confirm their breakup until early 2025.
"I do think she learned a lot being there, and I think that she took away some really valuable lessons," Jessi teased of Taylor's The Bachelorette stint.
"I think it's going to be an incredible journey for people to watch. Like, it's going to be the best season ever, I'm not even kidding."
Mikayla Matthews also told People that Taylor's season is "going to be entertaining" and "be great TV."
"[But] if I were her, I would be nervous," Mikayla noted.
Whitney Leavitt -- who competed on Dancing with the Stars' 34th season late last year while Taylor was filming The Bachelorette -- admitted it can be nerve-racking to cross over into a different reality TV show.
But Whitney apparently believes if anyone can do it and be successful, it's Taylor.
"I think something that's so great about Taylor is that she's willing to put her whole life out there -- the good, the bad, the scandals, the dirty, the ugly. She'll put everything out there," Whitney said.
"So I think, at the end of the day, she's going to be happy, because I would assume she was her authentic self."
Taylor's cast of The Bachelorette bachelors was announced in February. The 22 suitors include a cowboy, a mechanical engineer, a singer and songwriter, and multiple professional athletes.
Taylor has captivated millions of people "with her raw, unapologetic storytelling," which ABC described as "comedic, heartwarming and bitingly-honest content."
"[Taylor] shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor," ABC recently said. "With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life's chaos and own their story."