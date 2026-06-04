Miranda recently sparked dating rumors when she was spotted on a dinner date with Pepe, who finished Love Island USA's seventh season in fourth place alongside Iris Kendall.
But according to sources with direct knowledge, there's nothing serious going on between Miranda and Pepe, TMZ reported.
Miranda, who announced in August 2024 that she and Chase McWhorter were divorcing after seven years of marriage, is apparently just having fun and keeping her options open.
The sources also claimed that Pepe isn't the only Islander whom Miranda has her eye on.
Miranda is reportedly spending some of her time with another Love Island alum, although his identity has yet to be revealed.
As previously reported, Miranda and Pepe met up for dinner in Miami while Miranda was there for Swim Week.
While the pair was photographed together, there was no PDA at the dinner table.
TMZ reported that Miranda and Pepe started talking about Pepe slid into her DMs on Instagram.
New romances have been blossoming in the world of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, as Jessi Draper recently walked the red carpet at the AMAs in late May with Marciano Brunette.
Jessi's estranged husband Jordan Ngatikaura filed for divorce from Jessi after more than five years of marriage and two kids -- son Jagger, 6, and daughter Jovi, 3 -- on March 19, only six days after Jessi dumped him, according to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star.
"But I'm very happy to say... we got the green light to start moving towards shooting the mothership again," Jeff said.
While the People source claimed Mormon Wives cameras are already rolling again, Jeff said production is "very close" to resuming and he's "excited to get back at it."
In the meantime, Taylor and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, remain in a legal battle over their two-year-old son Ever True. (Taylor also shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul.)
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"I'm very hopeful that we'll be shooting with both of them or either of them very soon," Jeff noted of Taylor and Dakota.
However, Jeff admitted that "everyone in the existing cast has strong opinions" about what unfolded between Taylor and Dakota in the last two months.
"And those opinions are every perspective you can imagine," he revealed.
"It's going to be very interesting when we start back up any day now. How does that sort out? We've got to shoot together to sort it out... How is that going to impact the friendships, the relationships, and MomTok as a whole? I don't have the answer. I'm excited to see." About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.