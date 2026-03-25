Jordan, 31, filed his request on Friday, March 20, and Jessi filed her opposition the same day.
Jordan's attempt to slap a restraining order on Jessi came only one day after he filed for divorce from the MomTok star on March 19.
"This has not been an easy decision and it comes with a heavy heart," Jordan told the magazine late last week.
"I'm grateful for the shared memories and the lessons. While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported and protected through this transition."
He continued: "I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect. I kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this as a family."
Jordan and Jessi tied the knot in October 2020, and they share son, Jagger, 6, and daughter, Jovi, 3. Jordan is dad to one daughter, Peyton, from a previous relationship.
Jessi had told People earlier this month that she and Jordan were still "going to a lot of therapy" to work through their marital issues and it was "helping" a lot.
"It's taught us both a lot about how we are as individuals and how we are in a relationship, and it's just kind of still a work in progress," Jessi said at the time, adding how her relationship was "worth fighting for."
During the Wednesday, March 25 episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Jessi repeatedly alleged that Jordan emotionally abused her during their marriage.
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On the latest season, Jessi was reportedly shown learning that her prenuptial agreement was never signed by a witness, which could render the document void.
"This information has really rattled me because I just don't know what that could mean for me, my business and the security of my family," Jessi vented to her co-stars and MomTok social circle on the show.
Jessi feared going through a divorce could put her loved ones in "a terrible situation."
"I just don't know what will happen. I'll probably lose millions. He's entitled to anything in the last five years that I've created. When we got married, I was worth a lot less than I am now. So it just sucks and I don't want to do that to my family," Jessi lamented.
Jessi predicted that Jordan would ask for child support and/or alimony if they legally decided to part ways.
"Jordan would be a very hard person to divorce. He would be spiteful and vindictive. I think he would play a little bit dirty. So I just have to prepare myself that if we do get divorced that it could go that way," Jessi alleged.
Back on Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jessi admitted to having an emotional affair with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette, whom she claims to have kissed twice.
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"I wouldn't say I was in love with him. It only lasted about two weeks, so it was quick. But I will say I confided in him a lot," Jessi told Us ahead of the Season 3 premiere in November 2025.
"The dynamic with Jordan that I had had in my marriage, I hadn't really talked to anyone about it. My family and friends had been aware because they'd seen things, but I tried to be like, 'Everything's fine.'"
Jessi recalled how she felt connected to Marciano because he was there for her and made her "feel special" when Jordan would allegedly "put her down" all the time.
"Marciano told me how pretty and cool and fun I was. I felt like there was a connection there because he was giving me something I was lacking. But I wouldn't say I was in love with him," Jessi explained at the time.
Jordan, for his part, considered divorcing Jessi after she came clean about her feelings for Marciano.
"I just remember one of the things that I promised [Jessi's dad in the past] was that divorce was not an option for me. I don't want to do this with that ever even being an option. This is it," Jordan said on a November 2025 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, according to Us.
"[But] I told Jessi that if it ever gets like that again [with our marriage], I don't want anything to do with this relationship either."
Dakota and Taylor are currently involved in a domestic assault investigation stemming from a February incident.
The Bachelorette's 22nd season was canceled by ABC amid the investigation after a disturbing 2023 video of Taylor throwing furniture at Dakota -- and accidentally hitting her daughter Indy -- leaked online. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.