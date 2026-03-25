'Mormon Wives' star Jessi Draper gives update on Taylor Frankie Paul after assault video and 'The Bachelorette' cancellation
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/25/2026
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper has shared an update on Taylor Frankie Paul amid her The Bachelorette cancellation and ongoing domestic assault investigation involving Dakota Mortensen.
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"I actually talked to her right before I came in here [to tape this podcast] and she seemed pretty positive today. I think she knows this is going to be a long and scary journey, and the thing about Taylor is she always tells the truth," Jessi said during the Wednesday, March 25 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"She's known for that, and I think she's going to handle this in the best way possible. I think she's taking a beat to figure that out. She's not just running to TMZ and leaking stories, so I think that's the right way to go about it."
When the disturbing video leaked online, Taylor was already under scrutiny for new domestic assault allegations stemming from a late February incident with Dakota, the father of her two-year-old son Ever True.
Taylor admitted on Good Morning America last week that seeing all the headlines about her personal life felt like "the end of the world," but she has since teased that the "truth" will soon be revealed.
Jessi confirmed that she "did" know this 2023 video of Taylor and Dakota's altercation existed before it was released during her podcast interview with Alex Cooper, which taped on Friday, March 20.
"Back in 2023, we knew it happened, and we knew there was a video, but we never saw it. The police had it and we talked about it, and we were all like, 'Okay.' I don't like to judge someone in their darkest moment. I don't want to judge the person; I'll judge the mistake," Jessi explained.
"And Taylor really has made a lot of changes, and that's what's so hard for me, is, like, this is my real friend and she does have a really good heart and I love her so much."
Jessi broke down into tears and admitted it was "so hard" watching that video, which captured the moments leading up to Taylor's arrest on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.
Taylor pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.
Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal that -- assuming its terms and conditions were followed -- would reduce her aggravated assault charge to a misdemeanor in August 2026, according to Us Weekly.
But the outcome of Taylor's plea deal may be in jeopardy now, given the Draper City Police Department told People last week that Taylor and Dakota made new domestic violence allegations against each other in late February.
"There is so much pain underneath the surface for Taylor," Jessi cried, possibly referring to Taylor's two pregnancy losses during her relationship with Dakota.
"It's not who Taylor is. She got caught in a really bad cycle, and just seeing that video -- and yes, the child being involved is awful... but Taylor is such a good person, and she's made some mistakes, and so has Dakota, and I'm not saying any of it is right."
Jessi admitted she "wasn't super surprised" when she learned ABC had decided to cancel The Bachelorette's 22nd season, which was slated to premiere on March 22.
"I felt like there was a lot of discourse online [so ABC] probably felt they needed to [cancel The Bachelorette], but I will say, I saw Taylor during that journey and she was a different person," Jessi claimed.
"I genuinely feel like she needed to get away from Dakota. She stepped into a really confident and amazing era. I saw her twice and was like, 'Your aura is different, your energy is different!' It was like the old Taylor again."
Jessi therefore admitted she's "so sad" fans won't get to "see that side of Taylor" on The Bachelorette.
"Maybe one day they will, who knows. But I just felt like it was such a good experience for her, and I'm really sad because it was very wholesome and dramatic -- but amazing," Jessi revealed.
Jessi told Alex that she found out about The Bachelorette cancellation when the rest of the world did.
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Jessi explained how the scandal is unfortunate because she knows Taylor deep down and it's easy for people to speculate about the "characters" they watch on a reality TV show.
"This is our real lives," noted The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, "and I've seen Taylor in her darkest moments, holding her crying. I've been there for her and I know what goes on behind the scenes."
Jessi acknowledged it's no secret that Taylor was involved in "a toxic cycle" with Dakota for years.
"But no one knew the extent, and Taylor herself has said to us, 'I didn't want to tell anyone.' And I think anyone in that situation knows that it's so easy to just be like, 'Everything is fine.' I've been there too," Jessi shared.
"So none of us knew the extent, and then finding out all these details, it's been hard. It's hard for sure."
When asked if she was shocked Dakota filed another domestic violence allegation against Taylor, Jessi replied, "Yes, because there were situations in the past when he could have but didn't. And same with her. And so because of that, I was like, 'Why now?' But I don't know the reason behind it."
Jessi suggested maybe Dakota had reached a breaking point.
A screenshot, for instance, has circulated online of Dakota's phone, showing that Taylor had called him over 100 times one January night, after midnight.
Jessi revealed that her estranged husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, was with Dakota when he filed the domestic assault allegations.
Jessi also noted that she believes Dakota was the one who leaked -- or more likely sold -- the 2023 video of Taylor's assault to TMZ.
Jessi said her hope is that this will serve "as a wakeup call" for Taylor and Dakota and that they'll find a way to be "healthy and happy" and move forward.
"I believe people can come back from things like this, and I just want the kids to be safe and happy and healthy. That's all I really want for them right now," Jessi noted.
"Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," the spokesperson said.
"There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming."
The spokesperson added, "She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story."
A hearing on Dakota's temporary restraining order has reportedly been set for April 7, at which time Taylor will have the chance to address the matter with the court.
Taylor will not be allowed to see Ever until the scheduled hearing on April 7, People reported, citing a copy of the court order.