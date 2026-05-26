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'Mormon Wives' star Jessi Draper addresses relationship status after Marciano Brunette appearance

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/26/2026



Jessi Draper has addressed her relationship status after posing on the American Music Awards red carpet with Marciano Brunette.



ADVERTISEMENT "I'm single, going through a divorce, and dating around, having fun," Jessi, 34,



"I have Marciano here tonight, but I'm just casually dating and living life."



Jessi's estranged husband Jordan Ngatikaura filed for divorce from Jessi after more than five years of marriage and two kids -- son Jagger, 6, and daughter Jovi, 3 -- on March 19, only six days after Jessi dumped him, according to star.



Jessi claimed during a March episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she found out about the divorce filing on TMZ, and she



When Marciano, 33, joined Jessi for the second half of her red carpet interview, she admitted hype surrounding their relationship has been "a little heightened because of the show."



"But I feel like it's just part of the job. It's a side effect of it, right?" Jessi shared.



"So you just have to take everything with a grain of salt, and we knew it would be heightened at the beginning, and now people are getting used to seeing us together. We're just having fun."



Marciano, who stars on Vanderpump Villa, added, "I think the main thing for us was that we had an open line of communication."



Marciano insisted he and Jessi have been "honest with each other," which helps to build a solid foundation for any relationship.



"And we didn't want to hold anything back so we could move past it and get forward," he noted.



As she continues to navigate her divorce from Jordan, Jessi acknowledged she has "good and bad days."



"He knows there's days that I'm, like, bawling, can't get out of bed," Jessi confessed, referring to Marciano.

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"There's days that I can be here and do this, but I just know the first year is going to be the hardest."



When Jordan filed for divorce from Jessi, he sought a temporary restraining order against her the very next day. However, his request for one was denied on March 24.



"I knew it was coming, but we had made an agreement to do it together and he blindsided me and filed because he wanted the headline first," Jessi alleged on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.



Jessi said this was a huge "betrayal" on Jordan's part and he also filed paperwork on how to divide their assets without her input or approval.



Jessi mentioned her on-again, off-again romance with Marciano during her podcast interview.



"[Jordan] put in the [divorce] papers that we ended it because I had an affair, and he's talking about Marciano, the person I kissed a year-and-a-half ago. And I was like, 'What?! We've worked through that!' It was already proven on TV that I didn't sleep with him, so that's crazy," Jessi complained in March.



"But the ironic thing about that is that I do have proof -- screenshots -- that when Season 1 [of ] dropped, I had an escort service reach out to me and they sent me screenshots of his phone number and messages."



Jessi claimed Jordan was trying to meet up with these escorts and had paid for a hotel room.



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Jessi said she kissed Marciano about two weeks after she found out about Jordan's alleged involvement with escorts.



Jessi also alleged Jordan was attending "orgies" or "sex parties."



When asked if Jordan had spent her money on the alleged escorts and parties, Jessi said, "In the last three years, everything has been my money. He does not work. I provide everything."



Jessi revealed that all of her friends, employees and family think Jordan is "disgusting" and hate him. She claimed Jordan had spied on her, hacked her Instagram, criticized her, and attempted to control her, resulting in some "really bad fights."



She also slammed Jordan for not having a job or helping with their kids until bedtime.



"It got to a point where he was blackmailing me with the Marciano texts and he had them on a draft on his phone on TikTok, and any time he was mad at me, he was like, 'I'm going to post them! I'm going to ruin your life!'" Jessi claimed.



She added, "Having your partner blackmail you that way, it was something I could never get over... It was traumatizing."



Jessi concluded that she felt like "a shell of" herself in her marriage.



Jordan and Jessi tied the knot in October 2020.



Many of Jessi and Jordan's highs and lows were documented on Hulu's , which released its fourth season in March.



On the latest season, Jessi was reportedly shown learning that her prenuptial agreement was never signed by a witness, which could render the document void.



"I just don't know what will happen. I'll probably lose millions. He's entitled to anything in the last five years that I've created. When we got married, I was worth a lot less than I am now. So it just sucks and I don't want to do that to my family," Jessi lamented on the show.



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"Jordan would be a very hard person to divorce. He would be spiteful and vindictive. I think he would play a little bit dirty. So I just have to prepare myself that if we do get divorced that it could go that way," Jessi alleged.



Production is currently underway on ' upcoming fifth season.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS Jessi Draper has addressed her relationship status after posing on the American Music Awards red carpet with Marciano Brunette."I'm single, going through a divorce, and dating around, having fun," Jessi, 34, told E! News at the AMAs on Monday, May 25."I have Marciano here tonight, but I'm just casually dating and living life."Jessi's estranged husband Jordan Ngatikaura filed for divorce from Jessi after more than five years of marriage and two kids -- son Jagger, 6, and daughter Jovi, 3 -- on March 19, only six days after Jessi dumped him, according to star.Jessi claimed during a March episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she found out about the divorce filing on TMZ, and she accused her ex of abuse , prostitutes, and sex parties.When Marciano, 33, joined Jessi for the second half of her red carpet interview, she admitted hype surrounding their relationship has been "a little heightened because of the show.""But I feel like it's just part of the job. It's a side effect of it, right?" Jessi shared."So you just have to take everything with a grain of salt, and we knew it would be heightened at the beginning, and now people are getting used to seeing us together. We're just having fun."Marciano, who stars on Vanderpump Villa, added, "I think the main thing for us was that we had an open line of communication."Marciano insisted he and Jessi have been "honest with each other," which helps to build a solid foundation for any relationship."And we didn't want to hold anything back so we could move past it and get forward," he noted.As she continues to navigate her divorce from Jordan, Jessi acknowledged she has "good and bad days.""He knows there's days that I'm, like, bawling, can't get out of bed," Jessi confessed, referring to Marciano."There's days that I can be here and do this, but I just know the first year is going to be the hardest."When Jordan filed for divorce from Jessi, he sought a temporary restraining order against her the very next day. However, his request for one was denied on March 24."I knew it was coming, but we had made an agreement to do it together and he blindsided me and filed because he wanted the headline first," Jessi alleged on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.Jessi said this was a huge "betrayal" on Jordan's part and he also filed paperwork on how to divide their assets without her input or approval.Jessi mentioned her on-again, off-again romance with Marciano during her podcast interview."[Jordan] put in the [divorce] papers that we ended it because I had an affair, and he's talking about Marciano, the person I kissed a year-and-a-half ago. And I was like, 'What?! We've worked through that!' It was already proven on TV that I didn't sleep with him, so that's crazy," Jessi complained in March."But the ironic thing about that is that I do have proof -- screenshots -- that when Season 1 [of ] dropped, I had an escort service reach out to me and they sent me screenshots of his phone number and messages."Jessi claimed Jordan was trying to meet up with these escorts and had paid for a hotel room."I have all of that. I protected him through all the Marciano stuff, and he denied it to me when I brought [these screenshots] to him. He said, 'We're in Hollywood now. People are going to try to do this to tear us apart. It's probably AI.' But it wasn't, it was real," she claimed.Jessi said she kissed Marciano about two weeks after she found out about Jordan's alleged involvement with escorts.Jessi also alleged Jordan was attending "orgies" or "sex parties."When asked if Jordan had spent her money on the alleged escorts and parties, Jessi said, "In the last three years, everything has been my money. He does not work. I provide everything."Jessi revealed that all of her friends, employees and family think Jordan is "disgusting" and hate him. She claimed Jordan had spied on her, hacked her Instagram, criticized her, and attempted to control her, resulting in some "really bad fights."She also slammed Jordan for not having a job or helping with their kids until bedtime."It got to a point where he was blackmailing me with the Marciano texts and he had them on a draft on his phone on TikTok, and any time he was mad at me, he was like, 'I'm going to post them! I'm going to ruin your life!'" Jessi claimed.She added, "Having your partner blackmail you that way, it was something I could never get over... It was traumatizing."Jessi concluded that she felt like "a shell of" herself in her marriage.Jordan and Jessi tied the knot in October 2020.Many of Jessi and Jordan's highs and lows were documented on Hulu's , which released its fourth season in March.On the latest season, Jessi was reportedly shown learning that her prenuptial agreement was never signed by a witness, which could render the document void."I just don't know what will happen. I'll probably lose millions. He's entitled to anything in the last five years that I've created. When we got married, I was worth a lot less than I am now. So it just sucks and I don't want to do that to my family," Jessi lamented on the show.Jessi predicted that Jordan would ask for child support and/or alimony if they decided to legally part ways."Jordan would be a very hard person to divorce. He would be spiteful and vindictive. I think he would play a little bit dirty. So I just have to prepare myself that if we do get divorced that it could go that way," Jessi alleged.Production is currently underway on ' upcoming fifth season. THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES MORE THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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