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'Mormon Wives' star Jessi Draper accuses husband Jordan Ngatikaura of abuse, prostitutes and sex parties

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/25/2026



star Jessi Draper has accused her estranged husband Jordan Ngatikaura of abuse, prostitutes and sex parties.



ADVERTISEMENT Jordan filed for divorce from Jessi after more than five years of marriage and two kids on March 19, and then he



However, Jordan's request for a temporary



In the middle of the drama, Jessi -- who had been separated from Jordan for a year prior to his divorce filing -- talked to Alex Cooper in a March 20 interview, and their episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast was released on Wednesday, March 25.



"I actually found out that he filed through TMZ. They texted me. I was here in L.A. and I got a text that read, 'Hey, Jordan just filed for divorce. How are you doing? It's TMZ,'" Jessi recalled.



Jessi said she ended her relationship with Jordan and asked for a divorce on March 13 -- but he "definitely didn't want it."



"And now he's the one rushing to do it," Jessi said, pointing out the irony.



"I knew it was coming, but we had made an agreement to do it together and he blindsided me and filed because he wanted the headline first."



Jessi said after she received a text from TMZ, Jordan shot her a warning text.



"He was like, 'By the way, I filed, but I didn't know it was going to be public.' And I was like, 'That's funny, because you gave them a statement! You literally emailed TMZ what to say,'" she said.



Jessi admitted her "heart sank" when she heard Jordan had filed for divorce.



"We had agreed to tell our children together before filing, and we haven't done that -- including his daughter [from a previous relationship], who is 13 years old," Jessi said.



Jessi said this was a huge "betrayal" on Jordan's part and he also filed paperwork on how to divide their assets without her input or approval.

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"So I have no idea what he put in there. I also found out from my lawyer this morning he tried to put a clause in the divorce that I couldn't go on any podcast to talk about him. So, sorry!" she quipped.



"But I didn't sign anything... That's just what he wanted, and it's not going to happen."



Alex went on to read a recent headline in the media that Jordan was involved in shady behavior for years -- including allegedly spending Jessi's money on escorts.



"He put in the [divorce] papers that we ended it because I had an affair, and he's talking about [Marciano Brunette] the person I kissed a year-and-a-half ago. And I was like, 'What?! We've worked through that!' It was already proven on TV that I didn't sleep with him, so that's crazy," Jessi lamented.



"But the ironic thing about that is that I do have proof -- screenshots -- that when Season 1 [of ] dropped, I had an escort service reach out to me and they sent me screenshots of his phone number and messages."



Jessi claimed Jordan was trying to meet up with these escorts and had paid for a hotel room.



"I have all of that. I protected him through all the Marciano stuff, and he denied it to me when I brought [these screenshots] to him. He said, 'We're in Hollywood now. People are going to try to do this to tear us apart. It's probably AI.' But it wasn't, it was real."



When asked how she knew it was real, Jessi revealed, "Someone messaged me and she works for the escort service. She called me and was like, 'I work for this. You can look into it.' She sent me so much proof."



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"Also, she said this happened when he was in Texas. And he was in Texas doing summer sales at the time -- before we filmed the show -- so no one would've known that," Jessi said.



Jessi said she kissed Marciano about two weeks after she found out about Jordan's alleged involvement with escorts.



"So I do think that influenced my decision -- not that it was okay," she noted.



Jessi said she protected Jordan from the escort allegations because she actually believed him at first.



"I think I was just putting my head in the sand... and then I did actually kiss someone and so I felt so guilty. And when this came out, I was just like, 'I have to own it because I did something wrong.' I didn't want to deflect," Jessi explained.



But Jessi said Jordan's reaction to the Marciano scandal made her think he was lying and "hiding something."



"[He] was putting it all on me," she recalled.



Jessi admitted she's not sure if Jordan continued to hire escorts in subsequent years.



But about a month ago, Jessi claimed her sister was out to dinner with her husband when a friend of Jordan's approached them and asked if Jordan and Jessi were still married.



"They said, 'Yeah why?' And he goes, 'I still go to these parties and he's always there, especially when she had his daughter, he was there a lot.' That was the time he was being seen," Jessi alleged.



While Jessi admitted she doesn't have proof of Jordan's partying, she said that was her "final straw" for their relationship.



"I needed to hear this to be okay with moving on," she noted.



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Jessi called the parties Jordan allegedly attended "orgies" or "sex parties," adding, "I don't know what other kind of parties you would pay for. Like, you just go to a party."



Jessi said she never talked to Jordan about these parties directly but her sister had heard about them and now they're being reported in the media.



"Clearly there is some truth to it," Jessi acknowledged.



Jessi revealed that all of her friends, employees and family think Jordan is "disgusting" and hate him.



"When I got divorced, everyone I have told so far has been like, 'Congratulations!' Not one person has been like, 'I'm so sorry,'" Jessi shared with a laugh, adding how she's no longer in love with him.



Jessi said she and Jordan will be handling communication and co-parenting through a third party going forward.



"He has a history of being emotionally abusive, and so I was like... 'We're done here and we're going to handle the kids through someone else,'" Jessi said, adding how Jordan doesn't even know her new phone number.



"He has spied on me in the past... He hacked my Instagram while we were separated."



Jessi -- who is staying in a hotel until she can sell the former couple's house, where Jordan continues to live with their kids Jagger, 6, and Jovi, 3 -- called Jordan "calculated" and admitted they've had some "really bad fights."



Jessi said they're going to split custody of the kids but she anticipates Jordan is going to "mom shame" her.



When looking back on their time together, Jessi claimed that Jordan criticized her about "everything" and put her down 90 percent of the time.



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She added, "I was constantly being dumped on."



Jessi claimed Jordan was obsessed with being masculine and had asked her to do Pilates every single day.



"And to be fair, he doesn't work and we had a full-time nanny. So he wasn't even helping with the kids until nighttime," Jessi revealed.



"It felt like I couldn't make a move without talking to Jordan about it... but I never wanted to confide in him."



Jessi said Jordan would put her down when giving advice and bring up what she had done wrong.



"He was like, 'I just know things. I'm smart in these areas. You should listen to me. Look at all the mistakes you've made. Look at all the friends you've lost. You need to listen to me,'" Jessi alleged.



Jessi told Alex that she and Jordan had fought "every single day" of the last five years.



"It got to a point where he was blackmailing me with the Marciano texts and he had them on a draft on his phone on TikTok, and any time he was mad at me, he was like, 'I'm going to post them! I'm going to ruin your life!'" Jessi claimed.



"So we were fighting over the Pilates stuff and he was like, 'I'm going to post the TikToks.' And so I went to grab his phone, like, 'Jordan, no!' At this point, no one knew about what I had done."



Jessi said she was afraid Jordan was going to ruin her reputation as well as her business.



"I was freaking out... and he pulls out his phone and starts recording me. He was like, 'What are you going to do?! What are you going to do? Are you going to be like [



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Jessi said she left Jordan the next day, knowing their marriage was unhealthy and she couldn't allow this to happen again.



"Having your partner blackmail you that way, it was something I could never get over," Jessi told Alex, adding how Jordan loved having "control" over her.



"Even when we got back together and went through therapy... it really ruined us. It was traumatizing."



Jessi concluded that she felt like "a shell of" herself in her marriage.



Jordan and Jessi tied the knot in October 2020.



Many of Jessi and Jordan's highs and lows were documented on Hulu's , which recently released its fourth season.



On the latest season, Jessi was reportedly shown learning that her prenuptial agreement was never signed by a witness, which could render the document void.



"I just don't know what will happen. I'll probably lose millions. He's entitled to anything in the last five years that I've created. When we got married, I was worth a lot less than I am now. So it just sucks and I don't want to do that to my family," Jessi lamented on the show



Jessi predicted that Jordan would ask for child support and/or alimony if they decided to legally part ways.



"Jordan would be a very hard person to divorce. He would be spiteful and vindictive. I think he would play a little bit dirty. So I just have to prepare myself that if we do get divorced that it could go that way," Jessi alleged.



While Jordan was filing for a temporary restraining order against Jessi, Dakota was

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS star Jessi Draper has accused her estranged husband Jordan Ngatikaura of abuse, prostitutes and sex parties.Jordan filed for divorce from Jessi after more than five years of marriage and two kids on March 19, and then he sought a temporary restraining order against her the very next day.However, Jordan's request for a temporary restraining order was denied on March 24.In the middle of the drama, Jessi -- who had been separated from Jordan for a year prior to his divorce filing -- talked to Alex Cooper in a March 20 interview, and their episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast was released on Wednesday, March 25."I actually found out that he filed through TMZ. They texted me. I was here in L.A. and I got a text that read, 'Hey, Jordan just filed for divorce. How are you doing? It's TMZ,'" Jessi recalled.Jessi said she ended her relationship with Jordan and asked for a divorce on March 13 -- but he "definitely didn't want it.""And now he's the one rushing to do it," Jessi said, pointing out the irony."I knew it was coming, but we had made an agreement to do it together and he blindsided me and filed because he wanted the headline first."Jessi said after she received a text from TMZ, Jordan shot her a warning text."He was like, 'By the way, I filed, but I didn't know it was going to be public.' And I was like, 'That's funny, because you gave them a statement! You literally emailed TMZ what to say,'" she said.Jessi admitted her "heart sank" when she heard Jordan had filed for divorce."We had agreed to tell our children together before filing, and we haven't done that -- including his daughter [from a previous relationship], who is 13 years old," Jessi said.Jessi said this was a huge "betrayal" on Jordan's part and he also filed paperwork on how to divide their assets without her input or approval."So I have no idea what he put in there. I also found out from my lawyer this morning he tried to put a clause in the divorce that I couldn't go on any podcast to talk about him. So, sorry!" she quipped."But I didn't sign anything... That's just what he wanted, and it's not going to happen."Alex went on to read a recent headline in the media that Jordan was involved in shady behavior for years -- including allegedly spending Jessi's money on escorts."He put in the [divorce] papers that we ended it because I had an affair, and he's talking about [Marciano Brunette] the person I kissed a year-and-a-half ago. And I was like, 'What?! We've worked through that!' It was already proven on TV that I didn't sleep with him, so that's crazy," Jessi lamented."But the ironic thing about that is that I do have proof -- screenshots -- that when Season 1 [of ] dropped, I had an escort service reach out to me and they sent me screenshots of his phone number and messages."Jessi claimed Jordan was trying to meet up with these escorts and had paid for a hotel room."I have all of that. I protected him through all the Marciano stuff, and he denied it to me when I brought [these screenshots] to him. He said, 'We're in Hollywood now. People are going to try to do this to tear us apart. It's probably AI.' But it wasn't, it was real."When asked how she knew it was real, Jessi revealed, "Someone messaged me and she works for the escort service. She called me and was like, 'I work for this. You can look into it.' She sent me so much proof."Jessi said the woman did, in fact, send screenshots of their messages, which included Jordan's phone number attached to them."Also, she said this happened when he was in Texas. And he was in Texas doing summer sales at the time -- before we filmed the show -- so no one would've known that," Jessi said.Jessi said she kissed Marciano about two weeks after she found out about Jordan's alleged involvement with escorts."So I do think that influenced my decision -- not that it was okay," she noted.Jessi said she protected Jordan from the escort allegations because she actually believed him at first."I think I was just putting my head in the sand... and then I did actually kiss someone and so I felt so guilty. And when this came out, I was just like, 'I have to own it because I did something wrong.' I didn't want to deflect," Jessi explained.But Jessi said Jordan's reaction to the Marciano scandal made her think he was lying and "hiding something.""[He] was putting it all on me," she recalled.Jessi admitted she's not sure if Jordan continued to hire escorts in subsequent years.But about a month ago, Jessi claimed her sister was out to dinner with her husband when a friend of Jordan's approached them and asked if Jordan and Jessi were still married."They said, 'Yeah why?' And he goes, 'I still go to these parties and he's always there, especially when she had his daughter, he was there a lot.' That was the time he was being seen," Jessi alleged.While Jessi admitted she doesn't have proof of Jordan's partying, she said that was her "final straw" for their relationship."I needed to hear this to be okay with moving on," she noted.When asked if Jordan had spent her money on the alleged escorts and parties, Jessi said, "In the last three years, everything has been my money. He does not work. I provide everything."Jessi called the parties Jordan allegedly attended "orgies" or "sex parties," adding, "I don't know what other kind of parties you would pay for. Like, you just go to a party."Jessi said she never talked to Jordan about these parties directly but her sister had heard about them and now they're being reported in the media."Clearly there is some truth to it," Jessi acknowledged.Jessi revealed that all of her friends, employees and family think Jordan is "disgusting" and hate him."When I got divorced, everyone I have told so far has been like, 'Congratulations!' Not one person has been like, 'I'm so sorry,'" Jessi shared with a laugh, adding how she's no longer in love with him.Jessi said she and Jordan will be handling communication and co-parenting through a third party going forward."He has a history of being emotionally abusive, and so I was like... 'We're done here and we're going to handle the kids through someone else,'" Jessi said, adding how Jordan doesn't even know her new phone number."He has spied on me in the past... He hacked my Instagram while we were separated."Jessi -- who is staying in a hotel until she can sell the former couple's house, where Jordan continues to live with their kids Jagger, 6, and Jovi, 3 -- called Jordan "calculated" and admitted they've had some "really bad fights."Jessi said they're going to split custody of the kids but she anticipates Jordan is going to "mom shame" her.When looking back on their time together, Jessi claimed that Jordan criticized her about "everything" and put her down 90 percent of the time."Everything I did -- how I ran my business, how I parented, my time management, how I cleaned the house -- every little thing, even how I would dress," Jessi recalled.She added, "I was constantly being dumped on."Jessi claimed Jordan was obsessed with being masculine and had asked her to do Pilates every single day."And to be fair, he doesn't work and we had a full-time nanny. So he wasn't even helping with the kids until nighttime," Jessi revealed."It felt like I couldn't make a move without talking to Jordan about it... but I never wanted to confide in him."Jessi said Jordan would put her down when giving advice and bring up what she had done wrong."He was like, 'I just know things. I'm smart in these areas. You should listen to me. Look at all the mistakes you've made. Look at all the friends you've lost. You need to listen to me,'" Jessi alleged.Jessi told Alex that she and Jordan had fought "every single day" of the last five years."It got to a point where he was blackmailing me with the Marciano texts and he had them on a draft on his phone on TikTok, and any time he was mad at me, he was like, 'I'm going to post them! I'm going to ruin your life!'" Jessi claimed."So we were fighting over the Pilates stuff and he was like, 'I'm going to post the TikToks.' And so I went to grab his phone, like, 'Jordan, no!' At this point, no one knew about what I had done."Jessi said she was afraid Jordan was going to ruin her reputation as well as her business."I was freaking out... and he pulls out his phone and starts recording me. He was like, 'What are you going to do?! What are you going to do? Are you going to be like [ Taylor Frankie Paul ]? Should I call the cops?' And I was like, 'Whoa,'" Jessi said.Jessi accused Jordan of learning from Dakota Mortensen and "baiting" her to lash out and look crazy.Jessi said she left Jordan the next day, knowing their marriage was unhealthy and she couldn't allow this to happen again."Having your partner blackmail you that way, it was something I could never get over," Jessi told Alex, adding how Jordan loved having "control" over her."Even when we got back together and went through therapy... it really ruined us. It was traumatizing."Jessi concluded that she felt like "a shell of" herself in her marriage.Jordan and Jessi tied the knot in October 2020.Many of Jessi and Jordan's highs and lows were documented on Hulu's , which recently released its fourth season.On the latest season, Jessi was reportedly shown learning that her prenuptial agreement was never signed by a witness, which could render the document void."I just don't know what will happen. I'll probably lose millions. He's entitled to anything in the last five years that I've created. When we got married, I was worth a lot less than I am now. So it just sucks and I don't want to do that to my family," Jessi lamented on the showJessi predicted that Jordan would ask for child support and/or alimony if they decided to legally part ways."Jordan would be a very hard person to divorce. He would be spiteful and vindictive. I think he would play a little bit dirty. So I just have to prepare myself that if we do get divorced that it could go that way," Jessi alleged.While Jordan was filing for a temporary restraining order against Jessi, Dakota was granted one against Taylor . The pair have a hearing scheduled for April 7, and Jessi gave Alex an update on how Taylor is doing on the podcast. THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES MORE THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES NEWS << PRIOR STORY

'Mormon Wives' star Jessi Draper gives update on Taylor Frankie Paul after assault video and 'The Bachelorette' cancellation

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