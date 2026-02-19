The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 4 trailer has shown Taylor Frankie Paul in bed with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen weeks before leaving to film The Bachelorette.

The Season 4 promo documents Taylor's final weeks before heading to The Bachelor mansion in California to film The Bachelorette's 22nd season.

The official trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' next season was released by Hulu on Wednesday, February 18.

"It's been a year since I broke up with Dakota," Taylor says. "It's time for me to do whatever I want to do -- with whoever I want to do."

One girl then announces Taylor has a guy coming over.

After former Dancing with the Stars contestant Harry Jowsey walks through the door, Dakota complains, "Taylor does things to see if she can have control over me."

Taylor goes on to joke that she's "not good at dating," even though her friends were well aware she was about to date 30 guys simultaneously on The Bachelorette.

Footage then flashes to Taylor in bed with Dakota after they seemingly just hooked up.

When the pair is caught in the sheets together, Taylor hides her face and Dakota covers his body with a blanket.

Jessi Ngatikaura proceeds to ask, "Is she going to be a pregnant Bachelorette?"

As Jessi wonders about Taylor's future, Taylor is shown crying in a hospital bed.

Taylor and Dakota -- who share 22-month-old son Ever -- called it quits on their relationship during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' third season, which aired in late 2025, after Dakota sexted Taylor's family friend.
Taylor has said in recent interviews that she broke up with Dakota in late 2024 but waited to publicly announce their split until early 2025.

The trailer also spotlights other cast members' achievements and struggles -- including Whitney Leavitt and Jennifer Affleck competing on Dancing with the Stars' 34th season.

"Everyone is going after their dreams, but it could potentially pull us apart," Layla Taylor says in the trailer, which also features her walking in New York Fashion Week.

And the trailer is certainly not without drama and chaos.

Some relationships appear to crumble, and Whitney's husband tells the Broadway star that they may be "reaching a breaking point" because of her busy career.

Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to premiere on March 12, with all 10 episodes streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The Bachelorette's 22nd season will premiere Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Taylor, who is also mom to daughter Indy and son Ocean with ex-husband Tate Paul, claimed she was ready for an engagement before she had begun filming the show.

Dakota, for his part, recently revealed that he's dating someone new and he and Taylor -- whose The Bachelorette season he did not crash -- remain on good terms.

