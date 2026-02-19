As Jessi wonders about Taylor's future, Taylor is shown crying in a hospital bed.
Taylor and Dakota -- who share 22-month-old son Ever -- called it quits on their relationship during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' third season, which aired in late 2025, after Dakota sexted Taylor's family friend.
Taylor has said in recent interviews that she broke up with Dakota in late 2024 but waited to publicly announce their split until early 2025.
The trailer also spotlights other cast members' achievements and struggles -- including Whitney Leavitt and Jennifer Affleck competing on Dancing with the Stars' 34th season.
"Everyone is going after their dreams, but it could potentially pull us apart," Layla Taylor says in the trailer, which also features her walking in New York Fashion Week.
And the trailer is certainly not without drama and chaos.
Some relationships appear to crumble, and Whitney's husband tells the Broadway star that they may be "reaching a breaking point" because of her busy career.