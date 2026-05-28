"I've talked to Taylor, and she wants to come back, and I want her to come back. So I'm really hopeful that that's going to happen. She's amazing," Jeff, 58, told Variety in an interview.
"[Similar to] Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, Taylor Frankie Paul has that thing... where she's just made for this. To share her life on camera, she does it like breathing air. She doesn't edit herself. She's really built for this type of lane."
He added, "So I'm very hopeful that she'll be back very soon, and I'm hopeful we can do all sorts of other projects with her as well."
Hulu had paused production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in mid-March amid Taylor's legal and custody dispute with Dakota, the father of her youngest child, Ever True, 2.
Hulu, however, announced in late April that cameras would begin rolling again soon.
"I haven't really been through something like this before, and it has been a challenging couple months," Jeff admitted.
"But I'm very happy to say... we got the green light to start moving towards shooting the mothership again. We're very close."
After being on pause for almost two months, Jeff noted he's "excited to get back at it."
"If you watched the live feed from the judge's courtroom, both Dakota and Taylor have stay away orders now that are official, so fortunately or unfortunately, whatever your perspective, we won't be able to shoot with them together, ever again, or at least for a very long time," Jeff confirmed.
"But I'm very hopeful that we'll be shooting with both of them or either of them very soon."
However, Jeff admitted "everyone in the existing cast has strong opinions" about what unfolded between Taylor and Dakota in the last two months.
"And those opinions are every perspective you can imagine," he revealed.
"It's going to be very interesting when we start back up any day now. How does that sort out? We've got to shoot together to sort it out. But once that all sorts out, how is that going to impact the friendships, the relationships, and MomTok as a whole? I don't have the answer. I'm excited to see."
Jeff said he doesn't have a lot of details on where each #MomTok woman stands on the scandal.
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"I've just heard through the grapevine. We all know [Jessi Draper]'s really supportive. Some of her comments were actually used in the courtroom that you saw on the live feed," Jeff shared.
As for whether Taylor's The Bachelorette season will ever air, Rob Mills recently said in multiple interviews that everything will be taken "one day at a time" but he hopes viewers will eventually see the "wonderful" and "fantastic" season.