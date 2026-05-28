The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives executive producer Jeff Jenkins is optimistic Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen will return when cameras start rolling again on Season 5.

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"I've talked to Taylor, and she wants to come back, and I want her to come back. So I'm really hopeful that that's going to happen. She's amazing," Jeff, 58, told Variety in an interview.

"[Similar to] Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, Taylor Frankie Paul has that thing... where she's just made for this. To share her life on camera, she does it like breathing air. She doesn't edit herself. She's really built for this type of lane."

He added, "So I'm very hopeful that she'll be back very soon, and I'm hopeful we can do all sorts of other projects with her as well."

Hulu had paused production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in mid-March amid Taylor's legal and custody dispute with Dakota, the father of her youngest child, Ever True, 2.

Hulu, however, announced in late April that cameras would begin rolling again soon.

"I haven't really been through something like this before, and it has been a challenging couple months," Jeff admitted.

"But I'm very happy to say... we got the green light to start moving towards shooting the mothership again. We're very close."

After being on pause for almost two months, Jeff noted he's "excited to get back at it."

Dakota made multiple domestic violence allegations against Taylor in February.

After Dakota and Taylor both filed for a protective order against each other, a judge granted Dakota temporary custody of Ever during an April 7 court hearing.

Taylor was only given up to eight hours per week of supervised visitation with Ever, but on April 14, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced that Taylor won't face charges.

In late April, Taylor and Dakota were granted protective orders against each other.
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The pair remain in a legal battle over Ever and will revisit their custody arrangement at their next court hearing on June 1. (Taylor also shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul.)

"If you watched the live feed from the judge's courtroom, both Dakota and Taylor have stay away orders now that are official, so fortunately or unfortunately, whatever your perspective, we won't be able to shoot with them together, ever again, or at least for a very long time," Jeff confirmed.

"But I'm very hopeful that we'll be shooting with both of them or either of them very soon."

Jeff acknowledged the rest of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast is "excited to get back in there" and resume filming.

However, Jeff admitted "everyone in the existing cast has strong opinions" about what unfolded between Taylor and Dakota in the last two months.

"And those opinions are every perspective you can imagine," he revealed.

"It's going to be very interesting when we start back up any day now. How does that sort out? We've got to shoot together to sort it out. But once that all sorts out, how is that going to impact the friendships, the relationships, and MomTok as a whole? I don't have the answer. I'm excited to see."

Jeff said he doesn't have a lot of details on where each #MomTok woman stands on the scandal.

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"I've just heard through the grapevine. We all know [Jessi Draper]'s really supportive. Some of her comments were actually used in the courtroom that you saw on the live feed," Jeff shared.

In addition to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jeff is producing the spinoff The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

Around the time Hulu halted production on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' fifth season, Taylor's The Bachelorette season was supposed to premiere on March 22.

But ABC announced its decision to cancel The Bachelorette's 22nd season on March 19 after a video leaked of Taylor verbally and physically attacking Dakota in 2023 in front of her daughter.

Taylor accused Dakota of having manipulated, threatened and publicly humiliated her earlier this month.

As for whether Taylor's The Bachelorette season will ever air, Rob Mills recently said in multiple interviews that everything will be taken "one day at a time" but he hopes viewers will eventually see the "wonderful" and "fantastic" season.

Click here to read all the spoilers for Taylor Frankie Paul's The Bachelorette season and find out her winner and how her journey ended.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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