The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has stopped filming its fifth season after Taylor Frankie Paul was allegedly involved in an new domestic assault dispute.

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"They are not filming," a source told People of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which released its fourth season on Hulu earlier this month.

"Taylor has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens. Until that resolves, they are off."

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A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department told the magazine that there is an open "domestic assault investigation" involving Taylor and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, who is the father of her youngest child, Ever True, who turns two on March 19.

The spokesperson added how "allegations have been made in both directions" and "contact was made" with the two parties on February 24 and 25.

The spokesperson, however, did not share more details about the alleged incident and ongoing investigation.

According to a second source, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast members -- who also star in #MomTok videos alongside Taylor -- has chosen to distance themselves from Taylor amid her legal troubles.

"None of the women want to be associated with her," the insider noted.

Representatives for Taylor, Dakota, Hulu and The Bachelorette did not respond to People's request for comment.

Taylor filmed The Bachelorette late last year, and her season is scheduled to premiere Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives documented Taylor's rocky romance with Dakota, the first man she dated after her divorce from Tate Paul, as well as her 2023 arrest.

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Taylor was taken into custody following a 2023 fight with Dakota in which she had allegedly thrown furniture at him and accidentally struck one of her children with a barstool.

Taylor was booked for aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief, Us Weekly reported.
 
The influencer pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault. In exchange, the other four charges were dropped and Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal.

Taylor and Dakota, however, stayed together through the drama and welcomed Ever in March 2024. They broke up months later in the fall, although Taylor didn't publicly confirm their split until early 2025.

After Taylor was announced as The Bachelorette star for Season 22 in September 2025, she admitted to Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that it wasn't a clean break from Dakota and the pair hooked up again.

However, Taylor insisted at the time that she was done with that toxic relationship and her soft-swinging past.

"[That is] not who I am anymore," she claimed.

Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives showed Taylor sleeping with Dakota the night before she left to film The Bachelorette.

Taylor almost didn't do the show, but once she arrived in Los Angeles -- later than anticipated -- Dakota FaceTimed her and asked her to save him a rose.

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Although Dakota had cheated on Taylor and betrayed her, she cracked a smile and didn't give him a direct answer.

But Taylor told the cameras of her The Bachelorette gig, "I do think it's an opportunity to get away from him, absolutely. It's like a dream come true."

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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