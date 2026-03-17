A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department told the magazine that there is an open "domestic assault investigation" involving Taylor and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, who is the father of her youngest child, Ever True, who turns two on March 19.
The spokesperson added how "allegations have been made in both directions" and "contact was made" with the two parties on February 24 and 25.
The spokesperson, however, did not share more details about the alleged incident and ongoing investigation.
According to a second source, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wivescast members -- who also star in #MomTok videos alongside Taylor -- has chosen to distance themselves from Taylor amid her legal troubles.
"None of the women want to be associated with her," the insider noted.
Representatives for Taylor, Dakota, Hulu and The Bachelorette did not respond to People's request for comment.
Taylor filmed The Bachelorette late last year, and her season is scheduled to premiere Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
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Taylor was taken into custody following a 2023 fight with Dakota in which she had allegedly thrown furniture at him and accidentally struck one of her children with a barstool.
Taylor was booked for aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief, Us Weekly reported.
The influencer pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault. In exchange, the other four charges were dropped and Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal.
Taylor and Dakota, however, stayed together through the drama and welcomed Ever in March 2024. They broke up months later in the fall, although Taylor didn't publicly confirm their split until early 2025.
After Taylor was announced asThe Bachelorette star for Season 22 in September 2025, she admitted to Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that it wasn't a clean break from Dakota and the pair hooked up again.
However, Taylor insisted at the time that she was done with that toxic relationship and her soft-swinging past.