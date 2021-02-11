Morgan Wallen is asking his fans not to defend him for using a racial slur in a leaked video last week.

The 27-year-old country music singer apologized again in a video Wednesday on Instagram after using a racial slur during a night out with friends.

In his apology, Wallen said the video of the incident was filmed on "hour 72 of 72 of a bender." He said his actions let a lot of people down, including his parents and his son.

"I'm not okay with that," the star said. "So this week I've been waiting to say anything further until I got the change to apologize to those closest to me, that I knew I personally hurt."

Wallen said he also accepted invitations from Black leaders and organizations "to engage in some very real and honest conversations."

"They offered me grace, and they also paired that with an offer to learn and to grow," he said. "I'll be honest, that kindness really inspired me to dig deeper ... One thing I've learned already is, I'm specifically sorry for, is my words matter."

Wallen said he's been sober since the incident went public.

"Who knows if I'll be able to live down all the mistakes I've made, but I'm certainly going to try," the singer said. "I'm going to spend some time taking back control of ... living healthy and being proud of my actions."

"Lastly, I have one favor to ask. I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me. But for today, please don't. I was wrong," he added. "It's on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I'm facing."

Wallen initially apologized Feb. 3 after the video surfaced of him using a racial slur while returning home from a night out.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever," he said at the time. "I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

In the wake of the incident, Wallen's record label suspended his recording contract and his music and performances were pulled from radio stations and TV channels. The ACM also announced Wallen is ineligible for its 2021 ACM Awards.

Wallen released his second studio album, Dangerous, in January.