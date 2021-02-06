Country artist Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third-consecutive week.

The Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday came out after Wallen was dropped by his record label and radio stations announced they would no longer play his music because he was seen and heard using a racial slur in a leaked video last week.

The Academy of Country Music also said Wallen was no longer eligible to be nominated for the 2021 ACM Awards.

Wallen, who won the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year in 2020, has apologized for the language he used while out with his friends.

Coming in at No. 2 on this week's album chart is Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon, followed by Taylor Swift's Evermore at No. 3, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 4 and Lil Durk's The Voice at No. 5.