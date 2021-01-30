Country star Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, followed by Why Don't We's The Good Times and the Bad Ones at No. 3, Taylor Swift 's Evermore at No. 4 and Ariana Grande 's Positions at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Durk's The Voice at No. 6, Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By at No. 7, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 8, Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 9 and Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 10.