Country artist Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a 10th week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the roster dated Saturday is Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon, followed by Dua Lipa 's Future Nostalgia at No. 3, The Weeknd 's After Hours at No. 4 and Giveon's When It's All Said and Done at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Pooh Shiesty's Shiesty Season at No. 6, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 7, Lil Durk's The Voice at No. 8, Rob Zombie's The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy at No. 9 and Taylor Swift's Folklore at No. 10.

Wallen, 27, was dropped by his record label last month and radio stations announced they would no longer play his music after he was seen and heard in a leaked video using a racial slur while out with his friends. He has apologized for the offensive language.