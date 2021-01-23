Country music star Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album is the No. 1 record in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's Evermore, followed by Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 3, Jazmine Sullivan's Heaux Tales at No. 4 and Lil Durk's The Voice at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 6, Ariana Grande's Positions at No. 7, Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 8, Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 9 and Megan Thee Stallion's Good News at No. 10.