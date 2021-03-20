Country artist Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a ninth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the roster dated Saturday is Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon, followed by Pooh Shiesty's Shiesty Season at No. 3, The Weeknd 's After Hours at No. 4 and Lil Durk's The Voice at No. 5.

Rounding the top tier are Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 6, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 7, Ariana Grande's Positions at No. 8, Chevelle's Niratias at No. 9 and Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 10.

Wallen was dropped by his record label last month and radio stations announced they would no longer play his music after he was seen and heard using a racial slur in a leaked video.

The Academy of Country Music also said Wallen was no longer eligible to be nominated for the 2021 ACM Awards.

Wallen, who won the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year in 2020, has apologized for the offensive language he used while out with his friends.