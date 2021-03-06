Country star Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a seventh week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the roster dated Saturday is Ariana Grande 's Positions, followed by Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 3, Lil Durk's The Voice at No. 4 and Pooh Shiesty's Shiesty Season at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 6, BTS' BE at No. 7, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 8, Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 9 and Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 10.

Wallen was dropped by his record label last month and radio stations announced they would no longer play his music after he was seen and heard using a racial slur in a leaked video.

The Academy of Country Music also said Wallen was no longer eligible to be nominated for the 2021 ACM Awards.

Wallen, who won the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year in 2020, has apologized for the offensive language he used while out with his friends.