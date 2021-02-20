Country artist Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a fifth week.

His record If I Know Me also ranked No. 10 on the roster dated Saturday.

Wallen was dropped by his label earlier this month and radio stations announced they would no longer play his music after he was seen and heard using a racial slur in a leaked video.

The Academy of Country Music also said Wallen was no longer eligible to be nominated for the 2021 ACM Awards.

Wallen, who won the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year in 2020, has apologized for the offensive language he used while out with his friends.

Coming in at No. 2 on this week's Billboard 200 is The Weeknd 's The Highlights, followed by Foo Fighters' Medicine at Midnight at No. 3, Pooh Shiesty's Shiesty Season at No. 4 and Lil Durk's The Voice at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 6, Ariana Grande's Positions at No. 7, Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 8 and Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 9.