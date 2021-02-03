Morgan Wallen is issuing an apology after a leaked video appeared to show him using a racial slur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old country music singer said in a statement Tuesday to E! News that he's "embarrassed and sorry" for using a racial slur during a night out with friends.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever," Wallen said. "I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

TMZ published a video Tuesday that shows Wallen using a racial slur and other profanities while returning home from a night out in Nashville. Wallen's neighbor reportedly filmed the video after hearing the commotion.

Variety said Cumulus Media, the second biggest radio chain in the United States, pulled Wallen's music from its 400-plus stations after the video surfaced. Other radio stations are expected to at least temporarily ban Wallen's music.

Wallen previously faced criticism for breaking COVID-19 protocols by partying without a mask in Alabama. He apologized in October after Saturday Night Live canceled his performance due to the incident.

Wallen's SNL appearance was rescheduled and he performed on the show in December.

Wallen released his second studio album, Dangerous: The Double Album, in January.