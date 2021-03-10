Morena Baccarin is a mom of three.

The 41-year-old actress recently welcomed her third child, her second with her husband and former Gotham co-star, Ben McKenzie

Baccarin shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy, Arthur.

"2021 is looking up. Welcome to the world Arthur. Trust us, you haven't missed much yet," she captioned the post.

McKenzie posted the same picture on his own account.

"Welcome to the world, Arthur. Gotta say, your timing is impeccable," he wrote.

Actors Ryan Reynolds, Anthony Carrigan, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Jaimie Alexander were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Just wonderful," Carrigan wrote. "Congrats you two @mrbenmckenzie @morenabaccarin what a cutie."

"Well done mama @morenabaccarin congratulations you two @mrbenmckenzie," Brandt said.

Baccarin and McKenzie married in June 2017 and also have a 5-year-old daughter, Frances. In addition, Baccarin has a 7-year-old son, Julius, with her ex-husband, Austin Chick.

Baccarin announced in December that she was expecting her third child. She shared a photo in February of McKenzie playing with Frances and Julius.

"Current view," the actress wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Baccarin and McKenzie played Leslie "Lee" Thompkins and James Gordon on Gotham, which ended in 2019 after five seasons on Fox. Baccarin has since appeared in the Twilight Zone reboot.