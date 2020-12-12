Greenland star Morena Baccarin is expecting her third child.

The Firefly and Gotham alum announced the news during a remote appearance from her home in New York on Friday's edition of The Talk.

She married actor Ben McKenzie in 2017. They are the parents of a 4-year-old daughter named Frances.

Baccarin also has a 6-year-old son called Julius from a previous marriage.

During her appearance on The Talk, she said her kids have been supportive when she and McKenzie go out for date nights during the coronavirus pandemic, even if that means just spending time alone at home or going out for a walk.

She showed a photo of McKenzie wearing the headband, bracelets and blue nail polish their daughter thought would make him more appealing on date night.

"I think that date was pretty successful," Baccarin said with a laugh, getting up out of her chair and showing off a baby bump.