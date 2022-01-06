Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the new film Moonfall.

The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi action film Thursday featuring Halle Berry Patrick Wilson and John Bradley.

The preview shows K.C. Houseman (Bradley), a conspiracy theorist, share "a shocking discovery" with astronauts Jo Fowler (Berry) and Brian Harper (Wilson) -- that the moon has been knocked out of orbit and is hurtling toward Earth.

Jo, Brian and K.C. team up and launch a mission to space to take on an "intelligent entity" causing the chaos.

"These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everything they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is," an official description reads.

Lionsgate previously shared the opening scene for the film, which shows a mysterious force come hurtling into Jo and Brian's spaceship.

A teaser trailer released in September shows Jo and Brian trying to save Earth from disaster.

Moonfall is written and directed by Roland Emmerich (Independence Day). The film co-stars Michael Pei±a, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor and Carolina Bartczak.

Moonfall opens in theaters Feb. 4.