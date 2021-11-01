'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
UPI News Service, 11/01/2021
Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the new film Moonfall.
The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi action disaster film Monday featuring Halle Berry as NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler.
In the preview, Earth is facing an extinction event, as the Moon has been knocked from its gravitational orbit and is hurtling toward the planet.
Donald Sutherland's Holdenfield says the astronauts of Apollo 11 "found something ... that they kept hidden for 50 years" on the day of the Moon landing, pointing to a dark government conspiracy.
Jo (Berry) teams up with astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) to go to space, where they discover the truth and attempt to save humanity.
"These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is," an official description reads.
