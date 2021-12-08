South Korean boy band Monsta X is teasing new music.

The K-pop group shared a clip Wednesday of its new English-language song "Blow Your Mind."

"Blow Your Mind" appears on Monsta X's forthcoming album The Dreaming, slated for release Friday. The album is Monsta X's second English album after All About Luv.

Monsta X also shared new teaser images for The Dreaming featuring Kihyun. The photos show the singer wearing a pink blazer against a pink background.

Monsta X teased the new song "Better" on Tuesday.

The Dreaming also features the tracks "One Day," "You Problem," "Tied to Your Body," "Whispers in the Dark," "Blame Me," "Secrets," About Last Night" and "The Dreaming."

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.