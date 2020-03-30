South Korean boy band Monsta X is back with a new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group released a video Monday for the Japanese single "Wish on the Same Sky."

The video shows the members of Monsta X looking wistful as they sing about missing a loved one.

"Wish on the Same Sky" appears on Monsta X's forthcoming single album of the same name. The album also features the Japanese version of the group's single "Follow."

Monsta X released its second Japanese studio album, Phenomenon, in August. The group's other Japanese singles include "Hero," "Spotlight," "Livin' It Up" and "Alligator."

Monsta X released the Korean EP Follow: Find You in October. The group is slated to begin a North American leg of its 2020 tour in June.

Monsta X debuted as a group in 2015. The group consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M.