South Korean boy band Monsta X is back with a new music video.The K-pop group released a video Monday for the Japanese single "Wish on the Same Sky."The video shows the members of Monsta X looking wistful as they sing about missing a loved one."Wish on the Same Sky" appears on Monsta X's forthcoming single album of the same name. The album also features the Japanese version of the group's single "Follow."Monsta X released its second Japanese studio album, Phenomenon, in August. The group's other Japanese singles include "Hero," "Spotlight," "Livin' It Up" and "Alligator."Monsta X released the Korean EP Follow: Find You in October. The group is slated to begin a North American leg of its 2020 tour in June.Monsta X debuted as a group in 2015. The group consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M.