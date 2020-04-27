South Korean boy band Monsta X is sharing new details about its forthcoming EP.

The K-pop group posted a tracklist for the EP, titled Fantasia X, Monday on Twitter.

Fantasia X will feature the single "Flow" and six other songs: "Fantasia," "Zone," "Chaotic," "Beautiful Night," "It Ain't Over" and "Stand Up."

Monsta X will release Fantasia X on May 11.

Monsta X released its first English-language album, All About Luv, in February, and a music video for the Japanese-language single "Wish on the Same Sky" in March. The group's most recent Korean-language EP, Follow: Find You, was released in October.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M.