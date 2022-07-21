South Korean boy band Monsta X is back with new music.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Late Night Feels" with Dutch DJ and music producer Sam Feldt on Thursday.

The "Late Night Feels" video shows different people being magically transported to a carefree nightclub.

"This silky disco anthem got me feeling some type of way, enjoy!" Feldt said.

"Late Night Feels" is an English-language single about two lovers embracing the moment.

"Shorty, can I meet you in the lobby? / You know we ain't waiting for nobody / Know what to do with these late night feels," Monsta X sing.

Monsta X released the English album The Dreaming in December. The group's most recent Korean single, "If with U," was released earlier this month.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group will headline the debut Nickelodeon NickFest music festival in October.