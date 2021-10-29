South Korean boy band Monsta X will release its first concert film in December.Monsta X: The Dreaming, a new documentary and concert film featuring the K-pop group, will screen in theaters Dec. 9 and 11."On December, join Monbebe around the world to connect as one and dream as one when Monsta X: The Dreaming comes to movie theaters worldwide," I.M said in a promo video.Monsta X: Dreaming gives an inside look at Monsta X's journey over the past six years and features musical performances, intimate interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.The film will give an exclusive glimpse at "One Day" and other tracks from Monsta X's forthcoming album, also titled Monsta X: The Dreaming.Tickets go on sale Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. EDT.Monsta X will release the Monsta X: The Dreaming album Dec. 10. The album is the group's English-language followup to All About Luv, released in February 2020.Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.