South Korean boy band Monsta X is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Tuesday of its video for the song "Rush Hour."

The teaser shows the members of Monsta X pose with different cars in the desert. The group is also seen wearing racing-inspired outfits as they perform a choreographed dance routine.

"Rush Hour" is the title track from Monsta X's forthcoming EP, No Limit. The group will release the mini album the full "Rush Hour" music video Friday.

No Limit also features the songs "Autobahn," "Ride with U," "Got Me in Chains," "Just Love," "Mercy" and "I Got Love."

In addition, Monsta X will release a new English-language album, The Dreaming, on Dec. 10. The group will promote the album with the new documentary and concert film Monsta X: The Dreaming, which will screen in theaters Dec. 9 and 11.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.