South Korean singer Kihyun is teasing his debut solo single album.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Monsta X, released a mood sampler for the album, Voyager, on Tuesday.

The mood sampler, titled "Voyager x Somewhere," shows Kihyun wearing a green suit while seated at a table. He slides a glass of water over to another version of himself in a white suit.

Kihyun also shared a teaser photo featuring his two selves.

Voyager features the title track "Voyager" and two other songs, "Comma" and "Rain." Kihyun will release the album March 15.

Monsta X also consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group is signed to Starship and made its debut in 2015.

Monsta X is known for the singles "Trespass," "Beautiful," "Who Do U Love?" featuring French Montana and "You Can't Hold My Heart." The group released its second English album, The Dreaming, in December.