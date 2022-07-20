Nickelodeon has announced the headlining acts for its debut NickFest music festival.

The network said in a press release Tuesday that K-pop group Monsta X and singer and rapper Kid Laroi will headline the event Oct. 22-23 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

Monsta X, a South Korean boy band known for the singles "Beautiful" and "Rush Hour," will perform Oct. 22, along with Alec Benjamin, 2k4Goldn, Dixie, Kyle, Olivia O'Brien, Salem Ilese and other acts.

"Stay" singer Kid Laroi will headline the Oct. 23 shows, with San Holo, Tai Verdes, Joshua Bassett, beabadoobee, LP Giobbi, Charly Jordan, G Flip, Kiiara and other artists to perform.

Tickets go on sale July 26 at 1 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales for American Express platinum card members to begin Wednesday at 1 p.m.

NickFest will also feature immersive experiences, rides and other interactive activities, including a SpongeBob SquarePants Krusty Krab & Fry Cook interactive game and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles obstacle course.

In addition, the festival will have seasonal Halloween celebrations and surprises, including the Loud House Hay Maze and a pumpkin patch.