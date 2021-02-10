South Korean singer and rapper I.M is gearing up to release his debut solo EP.

The 25-year-old recording artist, a member of the boy band Monsta X, shared a track list Wednesday for his EP, titled Duality.

Duality features the title track, "God Damn," and four other songs: "Howlin'," "Burn," "Happy to Die" and "Flower-ed."

I.M previously released a schedule of events for Duality. He will release concept photos for the EP on Sunday and Monday before sharing a music video teaser Feb. 17. He will release an album preview Feb. 18.

Duality and the full "God Damn" music video will be released Feb. 19.

I.M previously released the solo singles "Who Am I?" featuring Yeseo, "Fly with Me," "Horizon" with Elhae and "Scent."

I.M came to fame with Monsta X, which released its third Korean album, Fatal Love, in November. The group also consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and Joohoney.