South Korean singer and rapper I.M is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 25-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Monsta X, released a preview Wednesday of his video for the song "God Damn."

The moody teaser opens with I.M lying in a dimly-lit room. The singer is seen covering his face and inhaling smoke from a mask.

"God Damn" is the title track from I.M's forthcoming debut solo EP, Duality. I.M will release the mini album and the full "God Damn" music video Friday.

Duality also features the songs "Howlin'," "Burn," "Happy to Die" and "Flower-ed." I.M will release an album preview Thursday.

I.M previously released the solo singles "Who Am I?" featuring Yeseo, "Fly with Me," "Horizon" with Elhae and "Scent."

I.M came to fame with Monsta X, which released its third Korean album, Fatal Love, in November. The group also consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and Joohoney.