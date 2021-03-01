Police in Ireland confirmed officers were called to the Dublin Zoo to help zookeepers recapture a macaque monkey that escaped from its enclosure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Garda Siochana, the Irish national police service, said officers were summoned to the Dublin Zoo when a Sulawesi crested macaque was found wandering outside of its habitat.

The zoo said the macaque was only loose for a short time before officials were able to safely return it to the enclosure. The monkey escaped about 5:30 a.m. Friday and never left zoo grounds before being recaptured, officials said.

The Dublin Zoo made headlines in January 2018, when it was revealed that three juvenile Sulawesi crested macaques had temporarily escaped their enclosure the previous October after a severe storm damaged the roof of the habitat.