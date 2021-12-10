The Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith died Friday. He was 78.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nesmith's family confirmed the news in a statement to Rolling Stone and The Guardian.

"With infinite love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes," the statement read. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us."

The Monkees quartet included Nesmith, Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork and Davy Jones. Jones died in 2012 and Tork in 2019.

The Monkees were cast for the TV show, which ran from 1966-1968. They released nine albums from 1966-1970, including the soundtrack to their film Head.

The band members continued to reunite and perform on tour from the '70s through 2011. They also released new albums in the '80s, '90s and '10s.

Nesmith also recorded solo and with bands The Wichita Train Whistle, The First National Band and The Second National Band.