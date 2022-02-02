Italian actress Monica Vitti has died.

Writer, director and politician Walter Veltroni shared the news Tuesday on Twitter on behalf of Vitti's husband, Roberto Russo.

Vitti was 90 years old at the time of her death. The actress had been battling Alzheimers disease for the past two decades, according to Deadline.

Italy's Ministry of Culture confirmed Vitti's death. Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini honored Vitti as "the queen of Italian cinema."

Vitti was born in Rome in 1931 and starred in several critically-acclaimed films in the 1960s. During her career, she won five David di Donatello Awards for Best Actress and seven Italian Golden Globes for Best Actress.

The actress worked with famed director Michelangelo Antonioni on several of his films, including L'Avventura (1960), La Notte (1961) and Red Desert (1964).

Vitti's other credits include The Girl with the Pistol, Duck in Orange Sauce and Flirt. Her most recent film, Secret Scandal, was released in 1989.