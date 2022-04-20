Culinary celebrity Monica Galetti is taking a break from her role as judge on the BBC's top cooking program, MasterChef: The Professionals, after 14 years.

Galetti initially starred on the show with Michel Roux Jr. and Gregg Wallace, then with Marcus Wareing since 2014.

"It is with a heavy heart that I've made this decision to step back from filming this year's series of MasterChef: The Professionals," Galetti said in a statement Wednesday.

"My family need me, my restaurant needs me and trying to balance long filming days over the next three months with all these commitments meant that something had to give," she added. "So, for the moment, my focus has to be 100% about my loved ones and rebuilding my kitchen team who have had a battering over the last few months especially. Those in the hospitality industry know just how tough it is at the moment."

Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for entertainment at the BBC, described Galetti as "a valued member of the MasterChef family" and said she will be missed this season.

"We fully support her filming break to focus on her family and business. We wish her luck and hope to see her back in the MasterChef kitchen in the future," Clay said.