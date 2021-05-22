Moneybagg Yo's 'A Gangsta's Pain' tops U.S. album chart
UPI News Service, 05/22/2021
Rapper Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Coming in a No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Dangerous: The Double Album, followed by DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled at No. 3, Justin Bieber's Justice at No. 4 and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Rod Wave's SoulFly at No. 6, Young Thug's Young Stoner Life: Slime Language 2 at No. 7, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 8, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 9 and Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 10.
